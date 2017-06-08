12 of the World’s Strangest and Most Unique Hotels
You can stay at a safe, normal, everyday hotel on vacation. Or you could have the experience of a lifetime in one of these crazy places.
The Liberty Hotel in Bostonvia Libertyhotel.comWhen you're planning a vacation, you want to be sure you're on top of all the things you should ask your hotel. And then you want to make sure your stay is memorable. Here's one way: Formerly the Charles Street Jail, the Liberty Hotel in Boston, Massachusetts, is an actual converted prison that housed a few famous inmates back in the day, like Malcolm X and one-time Boston mayor James Curley. The luxury hotel even has prison-themed names for its rooms and lounge areas. For example, The Clink is an on-site restaurant, and The Alibi is the hotel's cocktail bar—and former jailhouse drunk tank. Amenities include air conditioning, in-room safes, minibar, complimentary overnight shoe shines, and on-site concierge. Guaranteed the prisoners never had it this good.
Hotell Hackspett in Swedenvia visitvasteras.comCreated by artist Mikael Genberg in Västerås, Sweden in 1998, the Hotell Hackspett—Swedish for woodpecker—is a single room that's suspended 42 feet above the ground by cables in an 130-year-old oak tree. (Don't worry, not a single nail was used to anchor the structure.) Guests are hauled up for their stay via a pulley-and-harness system. The room has spectacular views of the public park it's located in and Lake Mälaren. Accommodations are rustic with a dry toilet and no electric or heating, so it's only available during the summer season.
Kakslauttanen Hotel in Finlandvia kakslauttanen.fiWant to check out the world's most luxurious resorts? Or are you after an awe-inspiring view of the Northern Lights from the comforts of a warm bed inside of a glass igloo? The Kakslauttanen Hotel in Arctic Finland features a number of glass igloos, so couples and groups of friends can huddle close together to watch the Aurora Borealis dance across the cold night sky above. The glass igloos are only available during the Northern Lights season form late August through the end of April. The Kakslauttanen Hotel also offers traditional log cabins or ice igloos for guests, so you can really know what it feels like to sleep inside of a cozy and warm sleeping bag that's inside of a hollow ice cave. Get a spa experience via the Hotel's steamy saunas and hot tubs throughout the property.
SiloStay in New Zealandvia silostay.kiwi.nzHave you ever wanted to sleep inside of a silo? SiloStay in Christchurch, New Zealand, has you covered! The complex—which is in the middle of farmland—features eight single silos that are made for two people to stay and sleep. The upstairs of each unit houses a queen-sized bed and bathroom with showers, while you'll find the kitchen and dining area downstairs via a spiral staircase. There are even units that are made for families. (And yes, there are windows.) Designed by Stuart Wright-Stow and his "F3" design team, each silo is eco-friendly and innovative. A wood pellet boiler heats and powers the complex, which can be seen through a transparency in each unit. (Make sure you're not putting your kids in danger with these common hotel hazards.)
The Aurora Express in Alaskavia fairbanksalaskabedandbreakfast.comGuests of the Aurora Express Bed & Breakfast stay inside converted Alaska Railroad train cars, which were converted and renovated to when the state of Alaska was first settled during the 19th century. Guests also have the option to stay in a number of different luxurious train cars, which are named Golden Nellie, National Emblem, Gold Mine, and Bordello. But no matter where you stay on the train, every guest at the Aurora Express Bed & Breakfast gets breathtaking views of greater Fairbanks, the Tanana Valley, and Alaska Mountain Range.
The Crane Hotel in The Netherlandsvia faralda.comFor people looking for a view, it's hard to beat this list of 50 dreamy hotel rooms. And then there's the Crane Hotel: Located on a riverbank in Amsterdam, the Crane Hotel Faralda features three luxury two-floor suites that are built inside of a dockside construction crane. The lowest hanging suite is the "Free Spirit," which dangles 114 feet, while the "Secret" suite hangs 131 feet from the ground. The tallest of the three suites is the "Mystique," which hangs about 147 feet in the air. All three five-star suites feature a living area and private bathroom on the first floor and sleeping quarters on the second, a spa pool for all guests on the top deck, bungee jumping, as well as amazing rotating waterfront views that change with the direction of the wind. It also features a Sky High Panoramic Lounge that rests about 49 feet above the ground.
No Man's Land in Portsmouth, Englandvia solentforts.comBuilt almost 160 years ago off the coast of Portsmouth, No Man's Fort (Solent Fort) was an English naval hub during the Victorian Era. It was initially built to help keep the French at bay, but it was still in use during both World Wars. After being decommissioned in 1956, the fort was converted into a four-star luxury island hotel in 2009. The hotel now features 23 luxury bedroom suites, along with hot tubs, lounges, and casual and formal dining opportunities. Reachable by boat or helicopter, the structure boasts spectacular views of the English and French coastline.
Free Spirit Spheres in Qualicum Beach, British Columbiavia freespritispheres.comThis is a different kind of hotel because it's adults only, and the rooms are suspended wooden spheres dangling amongst the trees in a lush rain forest. Located on Vancouver Island, British Columbia in Canada, the tree house resort is open all year and boasts tranquility inside of three different size spheres that are affectionately named Eve, Eryn, and Melody. Check out this other gorgeous tree house, the most popular Airbnb in the world. The Free Spirit Spheres offers guests bathrooms with compost toilets on ground level, complimentary snacks, fresh linens, a sauna, barbecue, and galley kitchen, while each sphere comes with built-in speakers and, most importantly, Wi-Fi.
Dog Bark Park Inn in Idahovia dogbarkpark.comIf you can't get enough of man's best friend, then maybe staying a night in a dog's belly will help: Located in Cottonwood, Idaho, Dog Bark Park Inn is considered the "World's Biggest Beagle." The bed & breakfast guesthouse building is shaped like a beagle—a gigantic beagle. A night's stay features a continental self-serve breakfast, and guests can stay in cozy rooms that comfortably sleep four with a number of amenities, such as full baths, air conditioning, assorted books, games, and puzzles. No phone or television—but there is Wi-Fi. According to the hotel's website, "At Dog Bark Park Inn sleeping in the doghouse is a good thing!"
Hotel Costa Verde in Costa Ricavia costaverde.comCan't sleep on a plane? This one might be different: A vintage Boeing 727 was converted and refurbished into a luxury two-bedroom suite that's located in a tropical jungle between the Manuel Antonio National Park and the Pacific Ocean in Costa Rica. Guest can experience everything the Hotel Costa Verde has to offer, such as cliff-side pools, sundecks, and bar area, all inside of the airplane's fuselage. You won't board this airplane to get to your final destination because you're already there!
Hilton Conrad Maldives Rangali Island Resort in Maldivesvia conradhotels.hilton.comThe Hilton Conrad Maldives Rangali Island is a luxurious and spectacular resort in the Maldives, an island nation in the middle of the Indian Ocean. It features open-air bungalows with glass floors that look deep into the ocean underneath your feet. The hotel also features rooms and restaurants that reside underwater—if you, literally, want to sleep and eat with the fishes.
Magic Mountain Hotel in ChileVia huilohulio.comLocated in the heart of the Huilo Huilo Nature Reserve in Chile, the Magic Mountain Hotel is a bizarre sight to see. It's a hotel—which is only accessible by wooden bridge—that's shaped like a giant volcano and covered in green moss on all sides. The hotel features a cascading waterfall that spouts at its peak and is surrounded by a deep rain forest, picturesque lakes and lagoons, cozy hot springs, and humongous mountain ranges.
