The Little-Known Wayfair Perk That Can Save You Big Bucks

Photographee.eu/ShutterstockWayfair, the online home goods store, is the epitome of their catchy commercial tune, “Wayfair, you’ve got just what I need!” And they do have everything you need for your home and even your wallet! In fact, they have a secret bargain that could save you loads of money. But here’s the catch, you can only take advantage of this perk under one condition—receiving damaged furniture.

Many furniture companies typically require you to ship any damaged furniture back to the store in order to get a full replacement, but not Wayfair. Their return policy states that, “If an item does arrive damaged or with parts missing, please notify us within 30 days.” But if Wayfair can’t replace the parts, they will have a carrier pick up the original package and send you a full replacement free of charge.

But an insider source tells Reader’s Digest that you can actually keep the damaged product, and they’ll send you a new one. All you’ll need to do is send them pictures of the damage so they can inform the supplier to prevent it from occurring in the future. Essentially, you’re getting two pieces of furniture for the price of one—that is, if you can fix the damaged furniture yourself.

So instead of ordering that matching set of nightstands, you may just want to cross your fingers and hope the one you ordered gets damaged along the way.

