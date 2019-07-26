What Is Labor Day and Why Do We Celebrate It?

America's current workforce stands solidly on the shoulders of those who came before us. Labor Day is a hard-won example of how far we've come since the early days of the Industrial Revolution. Here's how it happened, and what it means to us today.

When is Labor Day?

Labor Day always takes place on the first Monday of September. In 2019, it will occur on Monday, September 2.

What is Labor Day?

Labor Day was designed as a day of well-deserved acknowledgment for the contributions that American workers have made to our country. For most of us, the answer to “what is Labor Day” is a delicious day off from work, and summer’s last hurrah. Labor Day is earmarked by picnics, parades, barbecues, and full-out joyful summer fun. It is a time for family and friends to get together on the beach, ballfield, or playground. It’s also a time for festivals, like these 12 Labor Day celebrations you won’t want to miss.

How did Labor Day originate?

The Industrial Revolution of the 18th and 19th century brought a vast array of jobs and commerce to this country. What it didn’t bring was appropriate pay, safety regulations, or common-sense guidelines for the number of hours people should work each day and week. Unions slowly started to form, to fight for American worker’s rights. During this heady time, the idea for Labor Day was formed. Who the originator was is still hotly debated, but what is known for sure is that the first glimmer of a commemorative Labor Day came from a man named McGuire. But which one?

American labor leader, Peter J. McGuire, was a co-founder of the American Federation of Labor and general secretary for the Brotherhood of Carpenters and Joiners. A powerful and effective agitator who founded May Day and fought tirelessly for worker’s rights, Peter McGuire may have been the first to suggest and fight for a national day of acknowledgment for America’s workers, in 1882.

It is also possible that Matthew McGuire (no relation to Peter), may have been Labor Day’s true founder. Also in 1882, Mathew McGuire was secretary of Local 344 of the International Association of Machinists in New Jersey, and secretary of the Central Labor Union of New York. A leading figure in the labor movement, Mathew McGuire had a rebellious streak which worried some of his more conservative colleagues. He led many strikes, as well as an unwavering battle cry for shorter hours and better wages for American workers. According to papers unearthed at the New Jersey Historical Society, President Grover Cleveland credited Mathew McGuire as the undisputed author of Labor Day, after he signed its creation into national law in 1894.

How is Labor Day different from Memorial Day?

Memorial Day and Labor Day are summer’s bookend weekends. Memorial Day is the unofficial start of summer, and Labor Day, its unofficial end. The purpose of these holidays is completely different, however.

Memorial Day is a time of remembrance and gratitude for the men and women of the armed forces who have fought for our country and our freedom since we became a nation, although some states still refuse to celebrate it. What is Labor Day? It’s a time of acknowledgment of America’s workforce, the people who built this country and sustain its growth. Read on for surprising Labor Day facts you never knew.