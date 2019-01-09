Costco has checked receipts at the door since opening in 1983—and the reason has nothing to do with shoplifting.

You think the reason would be preventing shoplifting, right? It makes sense! Costco is a pretty magical place. But are Costco employees really worried about theft? Surprisingly, the answer is "No!"

Here’s what Costco really wants to know

According to an article published by SFGate.com, Costco checks receipts to make sure that everything was properly scanned. And not just for the items that weren’t scanned, but the items that might have been double scanned.

“It’s pretty simple,” Kevin Heuer, general manager of the Costco in San Francisco, told SFGate.com. “We want to make sure they’re not getting overcharged and they’re not getting undercharged. It’s not to target shoplifters. Invariably that could happen without someone paying for something, but if there’s an extra item in their basket, that’s not their fault. That’s our fault. Sometimes checkers forget to ring up items placed on the bottom of the basket.”

Having your receipt checked may seem a bit nerve-wracking, but Costco is only trying to respect customers' purchases before they head out the door. So if you're heading to Costco for a grocery run or any other type of errand, know that they have your back.