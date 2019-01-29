ThomasDeco/Shutterstock

In a perfect world, people would follow, like, and tweet, with the likes of Queen Elizabeth II, Prince William, Meghan Markle, and the rest of the royal family. Who wouldn’t want to go behind-the-scenes at Kensington Palace? The family, however, only officially uses three social media accounts: @TheRoyalFamily (for all working members of the royal family), @ClarenceHouse (for the Prince of Wales and the Duchess of Cornwall), and @KensingtonRoyal (for the Duke and Duchess of Cambridge and the Duke and Duchess of Sussex). It’s worth noting that the office of Prince Andrew, Duke of York shares updates about his work on @hrhthedukeofyork as well. Although they all have frequent updates, they aren’t the same as having a personal social media account—and only two royals officially do.

The only royal who has an official, verified, public Instagram account is Princess Eugenie, the Cut reports. The princess and her sister Princess Beatrice are exceptions to the no personal social media rule because they aren’t “working royals.” This means they don’t perform official royal duties or make official appearances on behalf of the family. Although both the princesses attend some royal events, they participate as guests who also have their own careers. Here are 14 other things you didn’t know about Princess Eugenie.

Princess Beatrice works in finance, and Princess Eugenie is an art director. Neither are on the official royal website, which only lists working royals. So both princesses are free to post what they want, without an official filter or account management from the royal family. Princess Eugenie likes posting about her family and charity work on Instagram. Princess Beatrice prefers Twitter and tweets most of the same.

Although many people look at every royal as a celebrity, they are technically working. That's why working royals need a filter to preserve their image and reflect that of the royal family. Running your own personal social media account would make that hard to do and open royals up to more scrutiny. There are some unverified reports that certain royals might have secret social accounts including Queen Elizabeth II, Kate Middleton, and Prince Harry.