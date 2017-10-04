Newscast/REX/ShutterstockIf you thought the Equifax breach was scary, you haven’t seen anything yet. A data breach in 2013 has put all three billion of Yahoo’s accounts at risk—including email, Tumblr, Fantasy, and Flickr users, CNN reports.

Last year, Yahoo reported that just one billion of its accounts had been hacked, revealing names, email addresses, and passwords. Users’ financial information, however, was safe, the company said in 2016.

But after Verizon evaluated Yahoo’s core internet assets, it uncovered new information that lead to the revision of the number of breached accounts. “The company recently obtained new intelligence and now believes, following an investigation with the assistance of outside forensic experts, that all Yahoo user accounts were affected by the August 2013 theft,” Verizon said in a statement.

Yahoo plans to notify those who have been affected via email. Judging from last year’s events, victims will be required to change their passwords and erase any unencrypted security questions. This website can help you make a foolproof password to protect your information, if that happens to be you.

Experts say it’s common for forensic investigations to reveal that the victim count is higher than initial estimates. “Internal investigations might miss something, and outside experts focused on digital forensics will find more than an internal team,” Wesley McGrew, a security expert at Horne Cyber, told CNN.

Unfortunately, it’s too late to protect the data of those who use Yahoo’s services. But you should always take the necessary steps to ward off hackers by not reusing passwords and deleting any suspicious emails or messages. Here’s even more tips on how to avoid hackers online.

[Source: CNN]