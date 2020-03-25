Skip links
Do you live in the Nicest Place in America?

You Can Watch Broadway Shows from Home Right Now for Free. Here’s How.

Krista Garcia
NEW YORK - JUNE 21: Taxis pass Broadway theater billboards in Times Square on June 21, 2010 in New York City. Accused Times Square bomber Faisal Shahzad is slated to be arraigned this afternoon on ten counts of terror and weapons charges. (Photo by Mario Tama/Getty Images) Mario Tama/Getty Images

Watching a Broadway show at home sounds like the perfect activity.

If you’ve already been hunkering down at home, baking bread, cleaning the refrigerator, and making all kinds of comfort food, it might be time to relax and enjoy some entertainment.

Christmas fans have Hallmark’s upcoming Christmas movie marathon. But if Broadway is more your thing, you’re also in luck! You can find Broadway shows online now—from The King and I to Kinky Boots and more. It’s the perfect way for theater fans to do social distancing.

How to watch theater at home

If you want to nab this deal, head to BroadwayHD, which has a selection of around 300 shows. You can sign up for a seven-day free trial to stream all of the shows and plays you can handle. Bet you can watch a lot of shows in one week! After the free trial, the service will set you back $8.99 per month. You’ll finally be able to catch up on these 20 Broadway musicals you should have heard by now.

If British productions of The Tempest or The Crucible are more your speed than Bye Bye Birdie, you might want to check out Digital Theatre, too. It’s not free, but if you have your heart set on a particular show, you easily can rent it.

Where to find more cultural entertainment

We know that watching performances on the small screen isn’t the same as watching live shows in a theater, but with Broadway on pause, we’ll take culture anywhere we can find it.

Even museums have been adapting to the coronavirus outbreaks by offering digital exhibitions that “visitors” can look at from their couch. If you’re more of a multitasker, listen to audiobooks while organizing your pantry or going on a cleaning rampage. Audible has a 30-day free trial for your listening pleasure! Now, see if you can guess which came first: the movie or the play.

Hidden Lessons from Our Favorite Broadway Shows

Moviestore/Shutterstock

15 Best Disney Songs, Ranked

Tatiana Ayazo/Rd.com, Shutterstock

Pop Culture Trivia Questions People Always Get Wrong

Originally Published on sitename.com
Originally Published on Taste of Home

Krista Garcia
Writer, blogger, content creator. I specialize in food and travel, plus digital commerce and the retail industry. Based in Portland, Oregon after a very long time spent in NYC.

Popular Videos