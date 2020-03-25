You Can Watch Broadway Shows from Home Right Now for Free. Here’s How.

If you’ve already been hunkering down at home, baking bread, cleaning the refrigerator, and making all kinds of comfort food, it might be time to relax and enjoy some entertainment.

Christmas fans have Hallmark’s upcoming Christmas movie marathon. But if Broadway is more your thing, you’re also in luck! You can find Broadway shows online now—from The King and I to Kinky Boots and more. It’s the perfect way for theater fans to do social distancing.

How to watch theater at home

If you want to nab this deal, head to BroadwayHD, which has a selection of around 300 shows. You can sign up for a seven-day free trial to stream all of the shows and plays you can handle. Bet you can watch a lot of shows in one week! After the free trial, the service will set you back $8.99 per month. You’ll finally be able to catch up on these 20 Broadway musicals you should have heard by now.

If British productions of The Tempest or The Crucible are more your speed than Bye Bye Birdie, you might want to check out Digital Theatre, too. It’s not free, but if you have your heart set on a particular show, you easily can rent it.

Where to find more cultural entertainment

We know that watching performances on the small screen isn’t the same as watching live shows in a theater, but with Broadway on pause, we’ll take culture anywhere we can find it.

Even museums have been adapting to the coronavirus outbreaks by offering digital exhibitions that “visitors” can look at from their couch. If you’re more of a multitasker, listen to audiobooks while organizing your pantry or going on a cleaning rampage. Audible has a 30-day free trial for your listening pleasure! Now, see if you can guess which came first: the movie or the play.