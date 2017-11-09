Aries: The Emperor (March 21-April 19) TATIANA AYAZO /RD.COMYou may know this already, but astrology is actually rather complicated. Most people know only about the 12 signs of the zodiac, but the planets, the stars, and the phases of the moon all influence your horoscope as well. Read up on 7 ways a full moon can mess with your emotions. Another aspect of your horoscope involves tarot card meanings. Each sign of the zodiac has a specific tarot card attached to it that can provide guidance and direction. Tarot cards also come with words of caution— warnings of which each sign needs to be wary. Aries, for example, is related to The Emperor card of the tarot deck. The Emperor card is a card of authority, according to Davida Rappaport, a psychic, spiritual counselor, speaker, and tarot instructor. "You can embrace the energy of this card (fire) as manifesting your personal take-charge abilities," she explains. "Go out into the world and create your own destiny." However, while Aries and The Emperor card both represent strength and leadership, this sign must be advised not to slack off, as that strength can be used for ill as easily as for good. "Be mindful that Aries can start and inspire things," Rappaport continues, "but always remember to follow through and finish as well."

Taurus: The Hierophant (April 20-May 20) TATIANA AYAZO /RD.COMThe card associated with Taurus is The Hierophant, also known as The Pope or The High Priest. It is a religious figure, but that doesn't mean it is always advising Taurus about religion. Rather, it can be about a culture, a faction, or status quo that you are part of. "This card is a reminder that you should assess your belief systems and see if they continue to support you," Rappaport says. While you may have been raised in an environment that helped you fit into society (or a specific culture), which is what this card represents, you should see if your beliefs need to change so you can evolve and grow." If you've been led to think one way your entire life, The Hierophant is there to remind you to educate yourself on other perspectives. Don't get too wrapped up in yourself; be open-minded and well-rounded.

Gemini: The Lovers (May 21-June 20) TATIANA AYAZO /RD.COMAs the dual sign, Gemini's tarot card is The Lovers. While this can be taken literally as being about romantic relationships, it can also just refer to partnerships in general. "While most people believe that the Lovers is about a new relationship or a soul mate," Rappaport says, "it can indicate a new relationship, re-establishing an old relationship, or just being open to forming a new partnership—business, romantic, and/or personal." But everyone knows that relationships aren't simple. Gemini especially has to be aware of the trials of new and established bonds. "Be mindful that the key thing for Gemini is communication. While you may be forming or working on relationships, communication will be the key to success." If a Gemini doesn't learn to communicate well or learn how to compromise in a relationship, the outcome could be disastrous. Learn about which zodiac signs are most and least compatible.

Cancer: The Chariot (June 21-July 22) TATIANA AYAZO /RD.COMAs the sign that is most centered around the home and the family, it might come as a surprise to learn that the tarot card associated with Cancer is The Chariot; the card of freedom. "The Chariot is about venturing out and finding your place in the world," Rappaport says. Traveling and going on adventures sounds more like a Sagittarius, but this card works well with Cancer because Cancer needs to find that balance between taking care of the home and being free and independent. "If you take your desire for forward movement into consideration, be mindful of home, family, and all that keeps your body and soul together before stepping into the unknown," Rappaport cautions. "While Cancer represents nurturing and the safety of the home, know that the Chariot is a home on wheels and that without being careless, if you have done your homework, you should be able to move forward safely." Check out 10 trips that moms and daughters should take together.

Content continues below ad

Leo: Strength (July 23-August 22) TATIANA AYAZO /RD.COMLeo, the sign marked by the lion, is of course connected to the Strength card. Rappaport explains, "While many people associate strength with physical strength, the tarot card "Strength" reminds you that you can tap into your own intuitive, mental, or physical strength when dealing with life situations." Leo is an outgoing, active sign, but this natural desire for activity and innate strength are about emotional intelligence as well as physical intelligence. The key to being a successful Leo is to know when and how to rely on mental fortitude. Don't let life's obstacles tear you apart and don't always go running to others for help. "Know that you are never abandoned and that you can always find the strength within you. And if you have faith and a solid belief system, this will also assist you."

Virgo: The Hermit (August 23-September 22) TATIANA AYAZO /RD.COMVirgos are very smart, analytical, and responsible people. However, like anyone else, they can sometimes be tempted to make quick and even rash decisions. The Hermit card is here to remind the Virgo to do what they do best—reflect. "The Hermit card is the card of introspection," Rappaport says. "To tie it into Virgo connects it to the solitary nature of "the virgin." With Virgo, you have an earth sign that is grounded in wisdom. Thus, The Hermit is a reminder that with solitude you can be able to access your inner wisdom without noisy clutter. To get The Hermit in a reading indicates that you should process any information both logically and intuitively and before making any important life-altering decisions." Only you know what is the right course of action for you. Don't let yourself be persuaded by others. How wise are you? Answer these six questions to find out.

Libra: Justice (September 23-October 22) TATIANA AYAZO /RD.COMLibras naturally excel at making peace between people, finding balance and harmony, and getting to the root of justice, which is why Justice is their tarot card. "While this is an air card," Rappaport says, "you have to be mindful that it also ties into doing the right thing, making choices that do not favor one person over another." If you're in a situation that calls for you to mediate, make sure that you aren't harboring any biases one way or the other. Libras can't do their job if they have not found balance within themselves. "To receive the Justice card in a reading is motivation to find balance in your life. If you are honest with yourself, you can make a good, informed decision." If you don't take the time to find peace within yourself, there is no way that you can bring peace to others. This is the best way to de-stress, according to your zodiac sign.

Scorpio: Death (October 23-November 21) TATIANA AYAZO /RD.COMRelax! The Death card isn't as bad as it sounds. In a tarot card reading, The Death card usually represents something more conceptual, like change. "While the death card does not necessarily indicate a physical death," Rappaport explains, "it does signal the death of your current way of life in some way. You may need or want to re-invent your career. You may discover that you no longer want to be in a relationship that is unhealthy for you, or you may find that something has forced you into [a] situation that you didn't see coming." Scorpios can lead very turbulent lives, as they are ruled by their passion. However, this same passion—in your relationship, career, or just life in general—can benefit you if you use it in a healthy way. See if you might need a career change. "The Death card ties into Scorpio as it may force you to deal with things that you may have repressed. The beauty of Scorpio energy is that it gives you access to things that are deep and enables you to get to the heart of the matter." Scorpios can either flourish as a result of their deeper emotional understanding or get lost in the darkness. Be careful about which way you go.

Content continues below ad

Sagittarius: Temperance (November 22-December 21) TATIANA AYAZO /RD.COMSagittarius is the most spontaneous sign. Spontaneity has its positives, but it can also bring unforeseen and unwanted consequences. Rappaport cautions, "The Temperance card ties into Sagittarius as a constant reminder that while you may want to forge ahead, you have to slow down and wait. It is a card of mastering the art of patience. While you might not want to wait for something, it might be in your best interests to just find the balance point that you need." Impulsiveness, while fun, can get you into trouble. For a Sagittarius, slowing down and analyzing the situation might sound like a total fun-killer, but just a little bit of thought before taking off in a particular direction will help this sign greatly. "Another aspect of Temperance is minding your mouth," she asserts. "While you might want to say something, find the right words [first]. Try not to open your mouth and insert your foot." This is how practicing patience improves your health.

Capricorn: The Devil (December 22-January 19) TATIANA AYAZO /RD.COMCapricorns can easily fall into ruts or find themselves feeling stuck in their lives. Because Capricorns are very practical, they tend to sacrifice their passions and desires for stability or "what makes sense." "An example of this is working at a job you don't like because it may afford you a great lifestyle," Rappaport says. "While you may have the funds and the type of life you want, your health may suffer. So, the Devil card in a reading reminds you that you still have a "get out of jail card" and the ability to rise above all things that hold you back." The Devil card is the ultimate reminder to do what you want in life. While you shouldn't be reckless about it (not like you would, because you're a Capricorn), you should always be sure to insert some fun and excitement into your life. If you don't, you could end up regretting it and being unhappy in the long run. Check out 10 inspiring ways you can find your dream career.

Aquarius: The Star (January 20–February 18) TATIANA AYAZO /RD.COM"Aquarius, an air sign, when related to The Star in tarot, provides faith, hope, health, healing, and inspiration," Rappaport says. Aquarians like to live their life according to their own rules, and can feel suffocated when outside pressures try to stifle their needs and creativity. The Star card is there to remind Aquarius that by connecting to faith or even just connecting with your innermost self, you can get through trying times. "In a tarot card reading, The Star can help you see that while you may be stuck or uncomfortable at the moment in your current environment, you can connect to your faith and hope that things will change. In fact, you may decide you might want something different, and The Star can be a beacon or sign that you can actually make the changes you want." Aquarius signs would do well to keep their eyes focused on the light that The Star card provides. If you lose touch with your true self and your faith, you will always feel stuck, restless, and unsatisfied.

Pisces: The Moon (February 19–March 20) TATIANA AYAZO /RD.COM"The Moon card represents sleep, sensitivity, and being able to deal with unpredictable situations," Rappaport explains. "The Moon ties into your emotions and feelings." For Pisces, this card is very appropriate because perhaps no other sign is as sensitive or emotional. The downside to this, of course, is that if something comes along to put a Pisces in a bad mood, they might sit and stew in their negative feelings. "This card is a reminder that you should try not to keep your imagination in check so you do not become frustrated, depressed, or have a negative outlook," Rappaport says, "Use your imagination to its fullest." It is within your power to overcome any obstacle because you have the imagination to do so. Visualization in times of sadness or stress can really help a Pisces see the light at the end of a tunnel. Don't let yourself get consumed by negativity. Read up on these 10 tips for managing anxiety.

Content continues below ad