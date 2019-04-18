This Is the Best Packaged Cinnamon Roll, According to a Taste Test

Who doesn’t love a quick and easy batch of cinnamon rolls on a Sunday morning? Four brands were put to the test for your next easy-going brunch.

On a chilly Sunday morning, is there anything more comforting than the smell of freshly baked cinnamon rolls? Sticky, spicy, and covered in delicious icing, there’s no better way to kick off the day.

But on those lazy weekend mornings, we’re not always in the mood to make cinnamon buns from scratch (although these 12 breakfast recipes will be ready in 7 minutes or less). That’s when it’s time to reach for a package of store-bought cinnamon rolls. When we’re grabbing that pop-open can or frozen tray of cinnamon goodness at the store, we want to make sure we’re getting the best. That’s why our sister site, Taste of Home, put four brands head to head in a cinnamon roll taste test. Along with a handful of tasters, they tested these sweets blindly to find the very best for your next weekend treat.

In this test, Annie’s Organic Cinnamon Rolls, Meijer Cinnamon Rolls, Pillsbury Grands! Cinnamon Rolls, and Rhodes Bake-N-Serv AnyTime Frozen Cinnamon Rolls were put up against one another. Here are the results:

When you want sweet, but not too sweet: Pillsbury Grands! Cinnamon Rolls

Taste of Home

Score: 4.9/10

“It’s a good sweet roll, but the cinnamon flavor is lacking a bit.”

First up in the test was likely the most well-known brand in the cinnamon roll game: Pillsbury Grands! These rolls come in that familiar pop-open can along with a small tub of icing.

Baked up, these rolls looked picture-perfect with a beautiful spiral and a glossy glaze. They sliced into a few rolls and found that they had a nice flaky texture and a crispy, caramelized bottom—major points there! Taking their first bites, Taste of Home testers found them to be nicely sweet but not as cinnamon-packed as they would have hoped. A few testers remarked on how the buns were tasty if you wanted just a sweet breakfast pastry and not as much cinnamon flavor.

The major drawback to these rolls? Lack of frosting! The small container included in the package was not enough to satisfy the average person’s sweet cravings.

Buy now

Best quality of ingredients: Annie’s Organic Cinnamon Rolls

Taste of Home

Score: 5.3/10

“I love the frosting, but it needs more!”

Taking the third place spot was Annie’s organic option. Testers immediately took note of the defined spiral and dark cinnamon color of these rolls.

According to testers, these rolls definitely had a more pronounced cinnamon flavor which they all loved. What’s more: the frosting was delicious. With a slight hint of vanilla (rather than just the plain, sweet taste of Pillsbury), testers definitely took note of the icing. Testers once again commented that they would like more icing for the top, but that seemed to be a theme in this test.

Overall, there were comments about how these cinnamon rolls tasted more “real” than others. Maybe this is due to the lack of preservatives and high-fructose corn syrup and the organic cinnamon and vanilla in the recipe. (Don’t worry, testers only peeked at the ingredients after scoring the rolls).

Annie’s did get bumped to a lower ranking, however, due to the product’s texture. The dough was a bit tough and even dry. Testers felt like they needed a glass of milk to eat an entire roll.

Buy now

Most photo-worthy: Meijer Cinnamon Rolls

Taste of Home

Score: 6.8/10

“I love how fluffy this one is!”

In second place: Meijer’s store-brand rolls. These cinnamon buns got major points for presentation. One tester commented, “this one wins the beauty contest for sure.” The light and fluffy rolls looked like something you’d see at your favorite brunch spot.

But it’s more than just looks, right? These rolls had a light texture that testers loved and a strong cinnamon taste. Being dairy-loving Wisconsinites, most of the testers picked up on an artificial butter flavor. If you’re a margarine fan, however, these would fit the bill nicely.

Oh and the frosting? Testers thought it was a great effort. Not overly sweet, it coated the buns nicely, but, like always, they wanted more!

Our top pick: Rhodes Bake-N-Serv AnyTime Frozen Cinnamon Rolls

Taste of Home

Score: 9.3/10

“Look at all that frosting!”

Taking the top spot was Rhodes frozen cinnamon rolls, the bake-in-the-pan variety. These buns stood out to the crew of testers immediately. They weren’t the prettiest, but they—finally!—had enough frosting.

The icing was delicious and not just plain, sugar sweet. The frosting that just coated every inch of these cinnamon rolls had hints of vanilla and cream cheese. The icing itself didn’t get flaky as it sat, instead it stayed creamy and gooey—exactly what we were looking for. Big points went to Rhodes on this one.

Underneath all the icing, though, was a really delicious cinnamon bun. The rolls were crispy on the bottom but the inside swirls were irresistibly gooey and filled with authentic cinnamon flavor. Overall testers loved the combination of icing and soft, sticky dough.

Another big bonus for these cinnamon buns: they required no prep at all. The other brands we tested came in that classic pop-open can but these were ready to bake right in their own foil pan. The ultimate lazy day baking.

Buy now

The takeaways

First, let’s recap the test, starting with the favorite: Rhodes, Meijer, Annie’s, and finally Pillsbury Grands!

Taste of Home

Icing is critical

I didn’t think that icing would play such a major role in this test, but it definitely became a deciding factor for the testers. The difference between a good cinnamon roll and a great one is a good icing flavor (a hint of vanilla goes a long way!) and the right icing-to-bun ratio. In our opinions, Rhodes got this one right.

All cinnamon rolls are good cinnamon rolls

While they’d definitely call Rhodes the favorite, every single tester agreed that they would happily eat any of these brands. Some treats are just good no matter what. Plus any of these buns could be easily topped with more icing, dressed up a bit with a few toppings (orange zest or pecans would be divine!) or even transformed into a whole new sweet treat. But if these pre-packaged cinnamon rolls just aren’t cutting it, you can always make your own recipe extra special with this secret ingredient.

