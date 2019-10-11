The Best Thing to Do with Leftover Bread Crust

Turns out Grandma was right: the best part of the bread is the crust. It’s loaded with antioxidants, says a group of scientists in Germany. But “unwanted” crusts also make the world’s best bread pudding! It’s classic comfort food, with chewy edges, a gooey center, and cinnamon-brown sugar flavor throughout. Bread pudding is also a great way to use up stale bread, but it isn’t the only way to make stale bread taste great.

Keep making crustless PB&Js for the kiddos. You’ll want to keep the crusts all for yourself—here’s why.

That old crust matters

You don’t have to make bread pudding with all crusts, but more than average crusts definitely helps. Having a greater crust-to-bread ratio makes for a more substantial bread pudding. It will have a more interesting texture and chew, and more fully absorb the pudding’s sticky caramel sauce!

When making any bread pudding, we recommend going for a similar crust-to-bread ratio as you’d find in a dinner roll. If you’re using regular sandwich bread, you’ll definitely want to supplement with extra crusts. This is just one of those timeless cooking lessons we learned from grandma.

How to save and use bread crusts

We recommend saving your bread crusts in a zipper storage bag in your freezer until the next time you plan to make bread pudding. If the crust is fresh when you freeze it, you’ll want to take it out of the freezer a day in advance to let it get stale. (Stale bread works best.) When it’s time to make your bread pudding, simply substitute the crusts for bread ounce for ounce. Just be sure you’re using this trick to correctly slice your bread!