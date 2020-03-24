Can You Freeze Milk? Yes, and Here’s How

Every product is independently selected by our editors. If you buy something through our links, we may earn an affiliate commission.

Don't waste another drop of dairy. We'll walk you through our best tips for how to freeze milk.

If you’re not drinking milk every day, the idea of finishing off a whole gallon, or even a pint, can be daunting. After all, you don’t have much time to waste; milk lasts only four to seven days past its use-by date once opened. Learn more about decoding expiration dates.

Luckily, we know a simple trick to avoid having to pour your milk (and money!) down the drain. Follow along to learn how to freeze milk.

Can you freeze milk?

Yes, milk can last for several months in the freezer, but for the best quality, we advise consuming it within the first month. After that point, milk will begin to separate and turn grainy.

Because freezing changes the texture of milk, most people prefer to cook with thawed milk instead of drink it. Thawed milk works well in baked goods, like this classic hot milk cake recipe, and even in the perfect roast chicken.

Tips for freezing milk

Freezing milk is simple, but you need to avoid a few pitfalls.

Always leave 1 to 1-1/2 inches of headspace in the container before freezing. Like other liquids, milk expands when it’s frozen. Having too much in the container can cause it to crack.

Store milk in an airtight container. Milk is highly susceptible to picking up odors from other foods in the freezer. This can change the milk’s flavor once thawed.

Skim milk is more freezer-friendly than full-fat milk. Milk with a higher fat content separates more readily when thawed.

The best way to freeze milk

Our favorite way to freeze milk was brought to us by reader Ruth M. of Tunnel Hill, Georgia:

“To save it, I pour it into clean ice cube trays and freeze them. When they’re frozen, I put the cubes in heavy-duty resealable plastic bags or containers. When a recipe calls for milk, I take out just the number of cubes needed.”

Using Ruth’s tip can help you save freezer space, plus it lets you thaw exactly the amount of milk you need.

For reference, two cubes in the average ice cube tray will equal about 1/4 cup milk. If you’re looking to use larger portions of milk at a time, try this 1-cup ice cube tray set that’s great for freezing soup and stock, too. Take a look at these other foods you didn’t know you could freeze.

How to thaw frozen milk

Simply leave frozen milk in the fridge to thaw overnight. If the milk has separated a bit, give it a vigorous shake before using it.