With so much to discover, the aisles of Costco can be a blessing and a curse. Do you want the warehouse club’s famous four-pound pumpkin pie? How about an enormous bottle of boozy eggnog? It’s tough to choose a treat.

Fortunately, decision-making just got easier with the new Flamin’ Hot Favorites variety pack. Why restrict yourself to just one bag of chips when each box features a bundle of all the best hot and spicy snacks?

What’s the spicy scoop?

Instagram shopper @Costco_doesitagain shared a photo of the extra-spicy variety boxes. Each one contains five types of chips and snacks divvied up in 30 individual bags. You get the one and only Flamin’ Hot Cheetos plus Flamin’ Hot Chester Fries, Flamin’ Hot Funyuns and for a little international flair, Flamin’ Hot Cheetos Limón. Don’t forget the Flamin’ Hot Munchies, which already contain a mind-blowing four snacks in one bag! The whole box is less than ten bucks. OK, it’s $9.99. Add it to the list of things you should be buying at Costco, but aren’t.

