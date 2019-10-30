Costco Is Selling 5-Pound Buckets of Nestle Cookie Dough

Nestle was a staple of my childhood, thanks to the chocolate chips, and of course, the classic recipe for chocolate chip cookies on the back of the bag. I loved coming home after school to find a batch of fresh-made chocolate chip cookies, set on the table to cool. What if there was a way to have an after-school (or after-work) snack without having to do much more than turn on your oven? Costco has you covered with this enormous bucket of chocolate chip cookie dough! No matter how big the baking project you’re about to embark on is, this huge tub will get you there, along with these 12 things at Costco you shouldn’t be without.

This is what you need to know

The 5-pound buckets of Nestle Chocolate Chip Cookie Dough have been found on Costco’s Instacart. You read that right—five pounds. That’s enough to make 81 Nestle chocolate chip cookies! Just grab a cookie scoop and non-stick baking sheet, and you’re only minutes away from fresh-baked cookie goodness.

There’s a reason why you should never skip chilling your cookie dough, so make sure to bring that tub straight from Costco’s frozen section to your kitchen freezer.

What to do with all that dough

Personally, I would pick up this tub to create quick treats for my friends. But if you’re handier in the kitchen than I am, try using the dough as a dessert base. Find a recipe that starts with a cookie dough base and go to town! Here are 20 chocolate chip cookie recipes you’ll want to make over and over if you need a little inspiration. None of these desserts will last for long.

The dough is good for up to 2 months, so no rush to do all your baking at once. The only thing you won’t want to do is stick a spoon in the bucket for a bite of raw dough, which can be dangerous.

How much is it?

The bucket should be around $8, so you’ll definitely want to grab it along with these 5 things to buy at Costco (and 5 things to skip). So, remember to look for cookie dough next time you’re out shopping. And don’t be afraid to comb through the aisles. Who knows what you’ll find?