13 Fruits and Vegetables That Taste So Much Better in the Fall

Just because summer is over, doesn't mean you can't buy fresh produce. Here are 13 fruits and vegetables that are at their peaks in fall.

Apples

01-apples-Fruits and Vegetables that Taste Best in the Fall_226721947-Africa StudioAfrica Studio/ShutterstockVisit your local farmer's market or take the family on an apple picking trip for the freshest apples. They're perfect for snacking, baking, and even stopping headaches. Check out these other genius uses for apples (besides eating them).

Oranges

02-oranges-Fruits and Vegetables that Taste Best in the Fall_526261693-malialeonmalialeon/ShutterstockOranges are commonly associated with summer, but from Florida to California, autumn is the best time to enjoy this citrus favorite. Use them to make healthy breakfast smoothies or eat them as a quick vitamin C-packed snack.

Grapes

03-grapes-Fruits and Vegetables that Taste Best in the Fall_569226421-Tim URTim UR/ShutterstockWhile you won't find any grape ice cream this season (or any season), fall’s harvest brings in a bounty of fresh grapes in all varieties. Either as a snack or made into your favorite jam, now is the perfect time to bag a bunch.

Pomegranates

04-pomegranates-Fruits and Vegetables that Taste Best in the Fall_560360356-Tosa-FTTosa/ShutterstockFilled with antioxidants, stock up on this wonder fruit during the fall. Try juicing them to tap their full heart health benefits. (After all, that's why they're among the healthiest fruits you can eat.) The fruit and their seeds can also be thrown on top of salads as a colorful, edible garnish.

Broccoli

05-broccoli-Fruits and Vegetables that Taste Best in the Fall_566792473-CHATCWORLDCHATCWORLD/ShutterstockWhether you enjoy it in salads, casseroles, or as a side dish, broccoli is definitely more nutritious than you realize, so be sure to stock up. Fall is the time to fill your cart with the year’s best tasting broccoli.

Brussels sprouts

05-brussels-Fruits and Vegetables that Taste Best in the Fall_292091750-julie deshaiesjulie deshaies/ShutterstockIf you think all there is to Brussels sprouts is a reputation for tasting disgusting, prepare to have your mind blown: Brussels sprouts have more vitamin C than oranges. So don't believe the cartoons that perpetuate this stereotype; enjoy these tasty green treats at their freshest. If you’re having trouble getting your family to eat them, try roasting them.

Mushrooms

06-mushrooms-Fruits and Vegetables that Taste Best in the Fall_654540736-Tatiana VolgutovaTatiana Volgutova/ShutterstockFall is the perfect time to enjoy your favorite mushrooms, whether they're white, cremini, or Portobello. (By the way, this is the difference between those 'shrooms.) Your local market will have the best variety of mushrooms at this time. Take the opportunity to try something new.

Cauliflower

07-cauliflower-Fruits and Vegetables that Taste Best in the Fall_525636475-mmkarabellammkarabella/ShutterstockEnjoy this delicious vegetable either raw or cooked. You can even mash it for an alternative to mashed potatoes or turn it into a delicious pizza crust. Try purple varieties for an added treat.

Spinach

08-spinach-Fruits and Vegetables that Taste Best in the Fall_529476658-Djero AdlibesheDjero Adlibeshe/ShutterstockTake the opportunity to taste spinach at its very best. Since this leafy green is filled with iron, fiber, and nitrates that keep your arteries from getting clogged, you’ll be fueling your body with the perfect nutrients for the cold weather ahead.

Cranberries

09-cranberries-Fruits and Vegetables that Taste Best in the Fall_267081527-Tim URTim UR/ShutterstockFrom preventing cancer to keeping your brain sharp, there are plenty of reasons to eat more cranberries. Enjoy this tart, sweet berry from autumn to winter. Try making your own cranberry juice or impress your Thanksgiving guests with homemade cranberry sauce.

Potatoes

10-potatoes-Fruits and Vegetables that Taste Best in the Fall_346577078-unverdorben jrunverdorben jr/ShutterstockThe humble spud is at its peak in fall—but that doesn't mean your potato chip indulgences should increase too. If anything, make your own homemade chips, potato or otherwise. Talk to your grocer about new varieties, like purple potatoes, which are high in antioxidants.

Sweet potatoes and yams

11-sweet potatoes-Fruits and Vegetables that Taste Best in the Fall_531665464-AS Food studioAS Food studio/ShutterstockFilled with vitamin A and fiber, sweet potatoes are as delicious as they are nutritious. The same goes for yams, which are actually different from sweet potatoes. Stock up and use them in your favorite recipes, as sides, even on salads.

Leeks

12-leeks-Fruits and Vegetables that Taste Best in the Fall_548363080-alicja neumileralicja neumiler/ShutterstockPerfect for soups and salads, leeks are an excellent way to add mild onion flavor to your best autumn recipes. The best part about eating leeks? You can fight off cancer and season your food at the same time!

Beets

13-beets-Fruits and Vegetables that Taste Best in the Fall_477039370-artem evdokimovartem evdokimov/ShutterstockYou can buy beets any time of the year, but they’re best in the fall, like these fall superfoods you should add to your diet. Choose ones with firm, smooth bulbs when grocery shopping, then add them to a leafy salad.

Pumpkins

15-squash-Fruits and Vegetables that Taste Best in the Fall_495552220-Vlada LoshchenkoVlada Loshchenko/ShutterstockPumpkins are almost synonymous with fall, and they’re good for more than just fun decorations for the season. They’re great sources of alpha- and beta-carotene, which promotes eye health.

Squash

14-pumpkins-Fruits and Vegetables that Taste Best in the Fall_324186512-QuanthemQuanthem/ShutterstockAnother festive fall food, summer squash are still available until October in some states. Then comes the winter squash, so seasonal transitions won’t squash your squash cravings. Just remember to never store your squash next to your apples.
