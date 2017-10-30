27 Things Your Pizza Guy Won’t Tell You
Love pizza? Get smarter about service with our list of things pizza delivery people wish you knew before dialing in your order.
It's a pizza, not a lifetime commitment
My other line is ringing, so choose the toppings before you call. Just make sure it's not the worst pizza topping of all time.
We know when kids are prank-calling us
They can’t mask their voices very well. The smart ones block the phone number. The dumb ones don’t.
Accidents happen
If I drop your pizza on the way, sometimes I’ll shake the box to get the cheese to slide back on right. That's not even our worst offense; listen to these dirty secrets restaurant kitchen crews won't tell you.
Patience, please
It takes about 20 minutes to go from raw dough to fully baked pizza. And then I have to drive to your house. While you're waiting, meditate on all the ways being patience improves your health.
Why won't we deliver to some neighborhoods?
In some neighborhoods, a kid getting out of a car with a pizza in his hands is like screaming, “Rob me! I have cash!”
I'm a human being
When you see me drenched and shivering in the rain, it’s not nice to close the door in my face while you search for some quarters in the sofa cushions.
Use your manners
When you open the door, please hang up your cell phone or put it down. It’s basic cell phone etiquette that most people forget to follow.
Before you open the door,
I’d prefer that you have a shirt on (and definitely some pants).
Tips should be 10 to 15 percent of your order
If you order a lot of pizza—say, hundreds of dollars’ worth, for a party or something—but give me a $1 tip, well, I’m going to have a problem with that. By the way, here's how much you should tip delivery drivers when the weather's bad.
The more gated the community, the more guarded the wallet
The best tips actually come from middle- and lower-class people who know what we go through. In fact, a recent study revealed how Americans really tip.
I remember every customer who doesn't tip
I won’t do anything to jeopardize my job, but shaking the soda on the next delivery would not be out of the question.
I can't wait forever
I’ll knock on your door three times and call you on the phone twice. If you don’t answer, don’t call later to complain that you didn’t get your food.
Some people want more than just pizza
A guy once ordered pizza from me just so he’d have some help moving his sofa up a flight of stairs. I agreed to help him. He gave me a few extra bucks. I took it. It was definitely cheaper for him than hiring someone to move it.
Telling me your address is just the first step
Making sure the number is on your house or mailbox is kind of important too.
I can't afford to be choosy
We have some fantastic customers and some who are just terrible. But I’ll deliver to them all—this is what I do.
I'm just a kid
Many delivery drivers are teenage boys, and most parents don’t like their teenage boys driving around at night in downpours or blizzards. Yet these same people have no qualms about having other teenage kids deliver their pizza in these conditions. Come on, we're not obligated to follow the postal carriers' motto about making deliveries in all sorts of weather.
There are always special customers
Like the little old lady who wants to pay her bill with a $5 check. I’ll take it because none of us want to be mean to a grandmother. But if she hasn’t ordered from us before, I won’t take it.
Keep it short and sweet
We act like we really want to have a conversation with you at your door, but we don’t, unless we know you. Basically, we just want to get the delivery over with, even if you throw out an interesting conversation starter. I will try to be as nice to you as possible, but if you complain that I’m late, or if you have a problem with your order, I won’t be so nice.
The majority of our employees work 12-14 hours a day
At the end of the day, we just want to go home. So please don’t call for a delivery at closing time and then complain that we can’t accommodate you.
At our shop, we use our own cars to deliver pizza
Last week, one of our guys smashed his car into a pole on an icy road. Now he’s using a rental car. (Everyone, especially delivery drivers, should follow these maintenance tips that extend the life of your car.)
I'm one of the easiest people to get along with
But if you’re rude to me, I have no problem going toe-to-toe with you. I know how to win an argument with someone who's "always right."
I can't wait much longer than a few minutes
Don’t jump in the shower right after you order pizza and then not the answer the door.
If you live across the street, please don’t call for a delivery
Get off your rear end and pick up the pizza yourself. Newsflash: If you think you're as lazy as we think you are, your risk of this goes WAY up.
I'm over pizza
After I leave this job, I’m sure I won’t be able to eat pizza for at least a year, even if it has the most irresistible pizza toppings.
Time is money
The majority of customers who stand there chatting about the weather are just trying to make up for not giving us tips.
You ordered the pizza
You know how much it costs. Please have your money (and tip) ready when you answer the door.
I don't have the authority to give you a discount
Really, I don't. I'm just the delivery guy. But these restaurant apps could help you save cash on your next food order.
