via amazon.comA cast-iron skillet is the essential cooking item every home chef must have in their kitchen. The versatility is unbeatable. You can sear, sauté, bake, broil, braise, and fry just about anything and everything like burgers, deep-dish pizza, and cookies. And it only gets better the more times you use it! In fact, there’s no need to shop too far for your perfect, long-lasting, cast-iron skillet. Find out the other foods you should always cook in your cast-iron.

Amazon’s best-selling cast-iron skillet is the Lodge 10.25-inch pan that’s been pre-seasoned with 100 percent vegetable oil. Plus, the product made Amazon’s list for most popular cookware item in 2018. And the Lodge cast-iron skillet has been blowing up on Amazon with nearly 9,000 five-star reviews. “What can’t I cook with this thing? I sauté veggies, make grilled cheese sandwiches, fry eggs, reheat tortillas, make omelets, sear steaks, and make sausage gravy to go over biscuits,” one enthusiastic Amazon shopper wrote. “This is a real workhorse of my kitchen. You can see why it never leaves my stovetop.” Another reviewer, who has used the Lodge cast-iron skillet for six years, wrote, “It is in perfect condition and likely will never need replacing.” Next, make sure you’re not making any of these 13 cast-iron skillet mistakes.

