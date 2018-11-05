This Is Officially America’s Favorite Food—It’s Not Burgers

GalapagosPhoto/Shutterstock

If you could only eat one food for the rest of your life, which would it be?

A recent survey conducted by The Harris Poll posed this thought-provoking question to Americans across the country. More than 2,000 U.S. adults responded, and the results were enlightening.

In an increasingly polarized country, where ideological differences result in shouting matches and pointed fingers, it’s heartening to know that Americans can agree on what really matters: pizza.

Yes, the single food that most Americans would want to eat for the rest of their lives is pizza, which 21 percent of survey participants chose as their answer. It beat out steak (16 percent), tacos (11 percent), pasta (11 percent), and even the undeniably American hamburger (13 percent).

This marks the second year in a row that pizza has received this honor through the California Pizza Kitchen’s National Pizza Survey. (It’s not biased, we swear.) The results also showed that pizza was the participants’ favorite cheat day food, and almost half feel less guilty about eating pizza if it includes vegetables, either as a topping or a veggie-based crust. Nearly all millennials surveyed said they would give up something for an entire year in order to have free pizza anytime; 43 percent would give up rosé wine, and 36 percent would give up avocados. Find out which city has the best pizza in America.

And as pizza worked its way into the hearts of Americans, Americans made pizza a surprisingly significant part of their own matters of the heart. Of the participants who dated online, three in five said they would swipe right or match with someone who mentioned pizza in a dating profile. But the follow-through is just as important; 22 percent said if their date ate pizza with a knife and fork, they would not agree to a second date.

Could pizza be the answer to our divided country? That remains to be seen. Until then, we should all raise a slice to the prospect of a better, cheesier tomorrow. Just don’t get us started on the thin crust vs. deep dish debate.

