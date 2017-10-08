Oysters iStock/Lisovskaya One of the most notorious natural aphrodisiacs, oysters are high in zinc and have a reputation for being great for love and fertility. Researchers recently found that oysters contain amino acids that trigger production of sex hormones. These 9 expert-approved tips will improve your sex life in a day.

Chili peppers iStock/dziewul This invigorating spice has an exotic reputation and a bright red color, which could be why it's considered a natural aphrodisiac and a symbol of love. But there's scientific backing, too. Chili peppers stimulate endorphins (the brain's feel good chemicals), speed up heart rate and make you sweat, which all mimic how you feel when you're aroused, Dr. Meryl S. Rosofsky told the New York Times.

Avocado iStock/Elenathewise It could be the sensuous pear shape, or the rich flavor of the fruit that gave avocado its aphrodisiac reputation as far back as the Aztecs. (Did you know there's a perfect time of day to have sex?) And while the jury is still out on just how lust-ful avocados are, Barbara Klein, professor of food and nutrition at the University of Illinois, told the California Avocado Commission that the fruit's high levels of vitamin E could help keep the spark alive because of its role in maintaining "youthful vigor and energy level."

Chocolate iStock/stephanie phillips Chocolate is sensual, from its taste to its aroma, but dark chocolate has also been shown to cause a spike in dopamine, which induces feelings of pleasure. These 11 next-level chocolates have unbelievable health benefits.

Bananas iStock/edfuentesg With its phallic shape, bananas already look like a feel-good food; but they also contain bromelain, an enzyme which Dr. Oz says triggers testosterone production, and the fruit's potassium and vitamin B elevate energy levels.

Honey iStock/Chris Gramly Honey is made through pollination and is a symbol of procreation. Birds and bees ring a bell? In fact, the word 'honeymoon' got its name from mead, an alcoholic beverage made from honey given to the happy new bride and groom. (Honey will last forever if you do this one thing.) It also contains boron, which helps regulate estrogen and testosterone levels and provides a natural energy boost.

Coffee iStock/vesa011 The caffeine in coffee is a stimulant that ups the heart rate and makes the blood flow. One study conducted with female rats and published in the journal Pharmacology, Biochemistry, and Behavior suggested that coffee could put women in the mood for sex. These 11 tricks will make your coffee habit healthier.

Watermelon iStock/MmeEmil According to sciencedaily.com, this 'lycopene king' may have a Viagra-like effect on the body, as it relaxes blood vessels and improves circulation.

Pine nuts iStock/Alina Solovyova High in energizing zinc, which has been linked to a healthy sex drive, pine nuts are also considered aphrodisiacs because of the effort required to procure these oily gems from pine cones. (These 4 things will make you want to eat more nuts.) Make a pesto with pine nuts, basil and olive oil, which The Doctors say also helps performance down there.

Arugula iStock/ehaurylik According to gourmetsleuth.com, this peppery plant has been documented as a natural aphrodisiac since the first century A.D. (These 12 healthy salad recipes will make lunch exciting again.) The minerals and antioxidants found in dark leafy greens like arugula have also been proven to block environmental contaminates that could negatively harm libido, says Walt Larimore MD, a medical journalist, author, and physician.

Olive oil iStock/barol16 Packed with antioxidants, olives and their oil have been used for centuries for health. The Greeks believed they made men more virile as well. (Don't miss these extraordinary ways to use olive oil on your hairs, skin, and more.) Olive oil is a good source of monounsaturated and polyunsaturated fats, which are critical for a healthy heart, blood flow and hormone production, says Beverly Whipple, of the World Association of Sexology.

Figs iStock/Elenathewise Used by Adam and Eve in the Garden of Eden, the fig paradoxically symbolizes both sexuality (the ripe fruit with seeds representing fertility) and modesty (the fig leaf). They are full of potassium and are an antioxidant powerhouse.

Strawberries iStock/RBOZUK Feed them to each other for a healthy, vitamin C-packed dessert that helps keep blood flowing to all regions of the body.

Artichokes iStock/assalve This veggie's aphrodisiac reputation comes mostly from legend and the intimacy of eating it with another, pulling off the leaves to reach the center. But it is packed with vitamins and antioxidants, which are critical to proper body function and blood flow.

Chai tea iStock/kidsada Manchinda Skip the coffee after dinner and reach for a cup of chai tea. The typical spices in this brew—ginger, cloves and cinnamon—will get the blood flowing but the caffeine effect is less so you'll still be able to drift off to sleep after your meal. Here's how to choose the perfect tea for your mood.

Pomegranate iStock/NoDerog These bright gems enclosed in a thick rose husk are filled with antioxidants which support blood flow. One study by The Male Clinic in California found that pomegranate juice had a positive effect on erectile dysfunction.

Cherries iStock/Anna Yu This superfruit is packed with feel-good vitamins (A, C, and E), potassium, magnesium, folate, iron, and more. It also has melatonin, an antioxidant to help regulate your heart.

Pumpkin seeds iStock/bhofack2 Pumpkin seeds are high in magnesium—156 mg in just an ounce! According to Dr. Oz, magnesium helps raise testosterone levels by making sure more enters the blood stream.

