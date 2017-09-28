This Is the Best Gas Station Coffee in Every State, Explained in One Amazing Map

Courtesy GasBuddyDriving en route to a distant destination? That shouldn’t mean you have to forgo your morning cup of coffee. In fact, let’s be honest: Anybody sharing the car with you will be better off if you do grab a quick liquid pick-me-up. (It’s just one of the problems all coffee lovers understand.)

But don’t just leave it to chance—and a random road sign—to determine your next pit stop. This amazing map gives you a state-by-state guide to getting the best bang for your brew. Here are eight more of your most important coffee questions, answered.

Smartphone app company GasBuddy just revealed which gas station brands serve the highest-rated coffee in each state. Their data crunchers reviewed nearly 2 million user reviews of more than 140,000 retail locations where gasoline is sold, ranking each according to the value of its coffee.

Here are the final numbers: Texas-based Buc-ee’s not only received top marks for best gas station coffee in Texas, but the highest score in the entire country, too. Talk about a hearty cup of joe! Cumberland Farms ranked No. 1 in New York, Massachusetts, Rhode Island, Connecticut, and New Hampshire, while QuikTrip took the lead score in six states, including Georgia and Arizona. Other high-scoring gas station coffee across the United States included java at Wawa, Casey’s, and Maverik.

“Americans love coffee! Our consumption has increased over the years with premium and gourmet coffees serving as the catalyst,” said Frank Beard, convenience store and retail trends analyst at GasBuddy. “It is evident that gas station convenience stores are taking market share from QSRs and cafes by creating a true coffee experience.”

But travelers, stick to coffee while on the road—not in the air. This is why you should never, ever order coffee on a plane.