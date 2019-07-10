This Is the Best Ginger Ale Brand, According to a Taste Test

There's one big name in ginger ale, but we had to ask "what's the best ginger ale?" We put 11 different brands—both big and small—to the test to find a new favorite.

When it comes to ginger ale, one major brand always comes to mind: Canada Dry. It’s the same with brands like Reese’s and LaCroix—they stand out in their field as the most iconic examples of what they do. However, when one brand seems to be heads and tails above the rest, I’m tempted to verify if that’s really the case—after all, there might be an amazing ginger ale out that would make this party punch really pop.

Reader’s Digest sister site Taste of Home‘s impressive Test Kitchen managed to wrangle up 11 different ginger ales to see which one tasted the best. The testing squad was looking for a bubbly beverage that delivered when it came to the perfect levels of ginger flavor, fizz, and sweetness. See how your favorites fared in their blind test.

Honorable mention: Fever-Tree

Score: 7/10

Fever-Tree’s ginger ale was a bit of an unexpected pick in this competitive lineup. This smaller brand delivered on fizz and on ginger flavor, but it also gave a bit more. Thanks to green ginger—which can have a lemongrass-like flavor—this soda was a bit tart. Since lemon and ginger are a natural flavor combo, the testers couldn’t help but enjoy their sips of this sample. What’s more, it’s packaged in a bottle instead of a can—and yes, there’s definitely a reason that bottled soda just tastes better than canned soda!

Runner-up: Schweppes

Score: 7.5/10

Schweppes is a heritage brand that’s been around for over 200 years, and for good reason. This brand was a bit on the drier side of sodas, which was refreshing for folks that don’t like their beverages overly sweet. The ginger flavor was fairly mild here, but folks remarked that its mellow flavor would make for a great mixer. Another reason this soft drink got such high marks: great carbonation. Schweppes was by far the fizziest option that was popped open.

Best in show: Blue Sky

Score: 8/10

Blue Sky might not be the biggest name in soda, but it certainly delivered. Flavor-wise, Blue Sky definitely gave a good ginger bite. Testers agreed that this brand walked the line between the ginger ale we usually sip and a spicier ginger beer. This brand was also fairly sweet, though it’s sweetened entirely with natural cane sugar. The sugar gave the ginger ale a slightly different flavor since so many soft drinks are sweetened with high fructose corn syrup.

In the end, Blue Sky won because it really had the best of all ginger ale worlds—fizzy, sweet but still with a satisfying bite. What’s more, the brand received top marks in this very competitive cola test, too.

The bottom line

Much like this root beer taste test, they found that there were two kinds of ginger ale—mellow and some with bite. Testers concluded that some of the more mild options in the test were just too similar to white soda—and what’s the point of ginger ale without that ginger kick? While they’re still happy to recommend power player Canada Dry, they were delighted to see that there were many more flavorful ginger ale options. And if you prefer sparkling water to ginger ale, find out which of those was the favorite, too.

