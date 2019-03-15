As candy fanatics, we had to find out if Reese's was really king. Find out which peanut butter cup stole our hearts.

Taste of Home

When you think peanut butter cup, what’s the first thing to come to mind? Reese’s, right? In my mind and the minds of lots of folks, Reese’s is the best candy this side of Grandma’s kitchen (didn’t Grandma make the best sponge candy?). As much as I love a good Reese’s peanut butter cup or two, though, I always suspected there might be a worthy rival out there—a peanut butter cup with creamier peanut butter or maybe more velvety chocolate. But then those Reese’s peanut butter cups in the shapes of trees or pumpkins or eggs during the different holidays would have me thinking twice—the shaped ones are the best right? Enough of the internal battle over the best peanut butter cups! It’s time to test.

I grabbed some die-hard peanut butter fans and all the milk chocolate peanut butter cup brands I could find and compared them in a blind taste test:

Butterfinger

Choceur (an Aldi brand)

Justin’s

Reese’s

Trader Joe’s

Let’s see how they stacked up!

Honorable Mention: Trader Joe’s

Taste of Home

Score: 7.4/10

Trader Joe’s is snackers’ paradise—especially during the holidays. The grocery store chain always has great candies and sweets, and these peanut butter cups were no exception. Testers love the super smooth peanut butter filling. Some folks were divided on the chocolate—some thought it was a tad bitter for milk chocolate. In the end, though, these were a great peanut butter snack. Be sure to check out these other treats for peanut butter lovers, too.

Runner-Up: Reese’s

Taste of Home

Score: 8.6/10

It’s no surprise to anyone that Reese’s gained a top spot in our test—it’s the classic after all! This cup gained high marks because it was exactly what testers were craving. And you all know what a good Reese’s tastes like: sweet, sweet milk chocolate with satisfying (albeit slightly gritty) peanut butter filling. While these cups really hit the spot, that slightly flawed filling is what cost it the crown.

Best in Show: Choceur

Taste of Home

Score: 9.5/10

Can you believe that another brand managed to take the top spot? This was hard for a lot of testers to take. (At least it was until they took another bite of Choceur peanut butter cups—an Aldi exclusive brand.) These mini milk chocolate cups won over a lot of new fans with its exceptional chocolate and unbelievably creamy peanut butter. Plus, testers thought that the ratio of chocolate to filling was spot-on. As one tester and candy expert put it: “These are the best by a mile.” The rest of the crew agreed and gave Choceur an almost perfect score. Here are surprising reasons why Aldi store brands are so good.

The Bottom Line

Taste of Home

Talk about a shakeup! This test made us realize that the most well-known options aren’t always number one (though they are close). In the case of peanut butter cups, I’d be happy to grab a bag of Choceur next time I’m shopping at Aldi. This just reaffirmed what I knew to be true: Aldi brands are right on par with the big names. However, if I’m craving chocolate and peanut butter and I’m not planning an Aldi run in the future, I’ve got no problem with a good Reese’s. Now, check out the brand of root beer that came out on top after a similar taste test.