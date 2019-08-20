You Can Now Buy the Vintage Mason Jars Your Grandma Used

Every product is independently selected by our editors. If you buy something through our links, we may earn an affiliate commission.

I’ve always admired my grandma’s collection of vintage mason jars. They live atop her china cabinet in gorgeous hues of blue and green, equal parts functional and decorative. And while grandma’s jars are the real deal—produced decades or even a hundred years ago—I now have my own set, courtesy of Ball’s Antique Aqua Jars Collection.

Meet the new collection

These collector’s edition jars were released to celebrate the iconic canning brand’s 135th Anniversary. They share the same vintage design, color, and logo of the Ball jars produced between 1910 and 1923—but the lids got an important upgrade. Each jar features a SureTight lid that preserves your homemade sauce, jams, and jellies for up to 18 months. You can keep some jars to store food from these recipes like grandma used to make, too.

Where to buy them

You can find this vintage-inspired collection at several major retailers, including Walmart and Target. You can also buy them online. The jars come in 4-packs of three convenient sizes: 32-ounce, 16-ounce, and 8-ounce.

How to use these pretty jars

If you’re an avid canner, you likely already have a collection of time-tested recipes. But if you’re a newbie, here are some of our favorites.

There are quite a few other great ways to use these vintage-inspired jars. In addition to these clever and creative uses for mason jars, here are a few ideas: