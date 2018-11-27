CroMary/Shutterstock

Now that it’s time to start putting up holiday decor, you might be thinking about the best way to spruce up your Christmas tree. You might also be thinking about the best ornaments to give your family and friends as holiday gifts. Trader Joe’s has the answer, of course: chocolate ornaments.

That’s right: You can have your Christmas decorations—and eat ’em too! (You can complement the chocolate with a bunch of food ornaments, which look fantastic but, sadly, are not edible.)

How Much Do Trader Joe’s Chocolate Ornaments Cost?

Like other bargains at Trader Joe’s, the milk chocolate treats won’t set you back too much. The 11-oz. container costs $6.99 and contains 26 chocolate ornaments. The ornaments are foil-wrapped in all sorts of seasonal colors, so you’ll be able to deck the halls with plenty of pizzazz. You should also try making these homemade Christmas decorations to fill your house with joy.

As with other holiday treats at Trader Joe’s, the chocolate probably won’t last long. It’s a good idea to stock up on the ornaments sooner rather than later. You can never have too much chocolate, right? Next, check out these DIY Christmas ornaments you’ll be proud to hang on your tree.