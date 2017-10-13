Leena Robinson/Shutterstock

Often, it’s all too tempting to devour the huge stash of Halloween candy that your kids got while trick-or-treating. We hear ya! But unfortunately, those calories can add up fast—especially if your favorites are any of the unhealthiest Halloween candies on the market. (And to add insult to injury, here’s what 100 calories of your favorite Halloween candy looks like.) Depressing, right?

Thankfully, PopSugar just shared a helpful guide to your yearly quandary. Their chart details exactly how many jumping jacks you need to do to burn off popular Halloween candies like M&Ms and Kit Kats. So when your cravings get the best of you, you finally have an excuse to indulge sans-guilt; after all, you’ll just burn it off in a minute (or twelve).

First, the good news: If you decide to indulge in a couple of SweeTarts, you’ll only need to do one minute and six seconds of jumping jacks to work it off. Swedish Fish and Mike&Ikes take about five minutes of jumping jacks per serving.

As for the bad news? Those who harbor an obsession with Reese’s peanut butter cups (who doesn’t?) will need to do jumping jacks for 12 minutes and 12 seconds for every piece. One serving of peanut M&Ms or Mr. Goodbars earns 10 minutes of jumping jacks. And a fun-sized Snickers bar, sadly, requires 14 minutes and 24 seconds of jumping jacks to burn off the extra calories.

Check out the full chart here. If you don’t see your favorite candy on the list, keep this stat in mind: One minute of jumping jacks—about 60 in total—burns nine calories. You can do the math from there. (Or you can cut the calorie-counting and try these healthy Halloween candy swaps, instead.)

Let’s be honest: All of those jumping jacks will probably require a lot of effort. In that case, you might be better off stealing one of these clever ways to use leftover Halloween candy—and sparing your waistline.

[Source: PopSugar Fitness]