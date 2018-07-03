This Fast-Food Chain Is America’s Favorite Restaurant—For the 3rd Year in a Row

QualityHD/Shutterstock

Fast-food fans often debate which brands have the best burgers, fries, or milkshakes—but only one fast-food chain is America’s favorite restaurant, according to a new report from the American Customer Satisfaction Index (ACSI).

The ACSI scored 18 of the most popular fast-food chains in the United States on a 100-point scale, as well as 13 full-service restaurants. Leading the pack as the top fast-food restaurant for the third year in a row? Chick-fil-A. Other restaurants in the survey include favorites like Starbucks, Subway, and McDonald’s, to name a few. Behind Chick-fil-A is Panera Bread with a score of 81. Now that you know how the restaurants rank, find out the inside scoop with secrets your fast food worker won’t tell you.

Although full-service restaurants had a higher combined score than fast-food chains, Chick-fil-A still has the highest score of any dining establishment. Customer satisfaction for Chick-fil-A is 87 in comparison to that of the highest scoring full-service restaurant, Texas Roadhouse, with a score of 83. Chick-fil-A’s high score likely stems from a few things: they never freeze their famous chicken, they have a huge secret menu, and there are locations in almost every U.S. state. That said, Chick-fil-A has plenty of company. Here are some other restaurants you never knew had secret menu items.

Don’t worry—this doesn’t mean your other favorite restaurants and fast-food chains didn’t improve. LongHorn Steakhouse, Pizza Hut, and Red Robin all improved this year regarding customer satisfaction. As for pizza, Papa John’s and Pizza Hut both have a score of 80, followed by Domino’s and Little Caesars. If you’re curious to find out more about your favorite fast food restaurants, check out the craziest things drive-through workers have seen at work.

[Sources: Fox News, ACIS]