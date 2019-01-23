The Secret Ingredient That Makes Cinnabon’s Cinnamon Rolls So Delicious

HDesert/Shutterstock

Some people might say that the best smell in the world is the smell of fresh air at the beach or the laundry that just came out of the dryer, but really, it’s Cinnabon’s cinnamon rolls. Have you ever passed by one of their stores and been drawn in by the delicious aroma? You’re not the only one. They use one secret ingredient that entices every customer to buy one of their delicious desserts: cinnamon. Make sure to avoid these common baking mistakes when making your own desserts.

Clearly cinnamon isn’t a secret ingredient in the recipe for cinnamon rolls, but it’s the type of cinnamon they use that’s key. They call it Makara. It’s a less sweet, but way more flavorful, cinnamon from the Korintjie region of West Sumatra in Indonesia. They trademarked it in 1996 and you can only buy it in their stores.

“It’s what provides that unmistakable aroma and ooey-gooey thick consistency to Cinnabon’s world-famous cinnamon rolls and our other irresistible baked treats,” Jennifer Hollwill, Cinnabon’s Senior Director of Culinary Research and Development told MyRecipes. Check out these secrets food manufacturers won’t tell you.

Another irresistible ingredient that can only be found on Cinnabon’s cinnamon rolls is their frosting. The sweet and sticky cream cheese frosting is the perfect topping to pull the whole cinnamon bun together.

Now that your mouth is watering, you should probably start googling the closest Cinnabon because there is no chance that you’ll ever be able to make a cinnamon bun that tastes quite as delicious as theirs. Next, check out these other secret pantry ingredients that make your recipes so much better.