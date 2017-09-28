Coca-Cola Just Launched the World’s First Coffee-Flavored Soda

Jussi Nukari/REX/ShutterstockLooking for a caffeine fix, yet craving something sweet? What if you could have the best of both worlds? Step aside, cherry Coke; Coca-Cola has just launched a brand new coffee-flavored soda, and it will definitely leave you drooling in your seat.

Behold: the Coca-Cola Plus Coffee No Sugar beverage. It’s a “fresh take on the delicious taste of Coca-Cola Classic,” Coca-Cola Australia spokeswoman Lisa Winn said a press release. Just one sip combines “the unmistakable aroma of real coffee” with “subtle caramel undertones,” as well as all of the bubbly, fizzy joy you would expect from a regular soda.

If you’re looking for a late-afternoon caffeine fix, pop open a can of Coca-Cola Plus Coffee. One serving contains 14 mg of caffeine, which is less than a regular cappuccino (which has 43mg), but slightly more than a normal Coke (9mg). If you’re looking for a hardcore wake-up call in liquid form, here’s a breakdown of how much caffeine is actually in your favorite coffee.

Plus, as its name suggests, this new beverage contains no sugar. That’s good news for any soda-loving dieters out there; after all, high levels of sugar is one of the 10 reasons to avoid all soda.

Coca-Cola Plus Coffee was recently released in Australia as a limited edition item. And judging from the advertisement below, you can find this one-of-a-kind soda in Japan, too.

Although it hasn’t officially hit the shelves here in the U.S., let’s hope it does soon. You can satisfy your soda cravings with a Coke from McDonald’s in the meantime. As it turns out, there’s actually a secret reason why it tastes better at the fast food restaurant than anywhere else.

[Source: Mashable]