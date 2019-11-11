Costco Has a GIANT Bottle of Eggnog for Christmas—And It’s Boozy

Costco shoppers everywhere are in the holiday spirit.

It wasn’t too long ago that Costco shoppers were scrambling to find this Advent calendar filled with craft beer or obsessing over this pull-apart cheese bread. Of course, that wasn’t the only Christmas gift for members. The warehouse club just unwrapped something even better.

Just in time for the holiday party season, Costco has launched Kirkland-brand eggnog, a boozy beverage that’s certain to make your spirits bright!

It’s a traditional eggnog wine cocktail

The enormous 1.5-liter glass bottles of nog are rich, creamy, and spiked. It’s a mystery why Costco decided to make eggnog with wine instead of more traditional rum, brandy, or whiskey, but we’re not complaining. It registers a 13.9 percent ABV, so this eggnog cocktail still packs quite a punch.

It was first discovered by famous Instagram account @costcobuys:

This treat is the ultimate holiday beverage, and for just $8.99, it’s also a steal.

This eggnog keeps the party going

Serve the Costco eggnog over ice and make toasts with family and friends or sip while curled up near a fireplace. You can even make it extra special by grating a little fresh nutmeg on top.

Eggnog isn’t just for drinking, though. Why not spice up breakfast with eggnog French toast, or use it in a dessert-like eggnog bread pudding?

Purists who value all things handmade will have to start now to concoct their own batch of eggnog from scratch. This is the eggnog recipe you’ll want to use. Everyone else can head to Costco! For another Costco holiday favorite, check out these facts you never knew about their $5.99 pumpkin pie.