Talk about a cheesy love story. You have to be a serious cheese fan to shell out for this new Costco item. It’s a five-tier wedding cake made completely out of cheese, and it’s either a masterpiece or a monstrosity. We haven’t quite figured out which.

Say cheese!

There are five, count 'em, FIVE, cheeses in total that make up the cake. Your bottom wheel is an eight-pound Leicester, similar to an English cheddar. On top of that is a seven-pound Danish Blue followed by Murcia al Vino, or a drunken goat cheese, weighing in at five pounds. Your top two layers are made of Tuscan Sheep's Cheese (three pounds) and Brillat Savarin Triple Cream Brie, which literally takes the cake at 17 ounces.

Some assembly is required upon purchase, but it’s not overly complicated. Costco included some instruction in the cake’s online description that suggests buyers build the cake from largest wheel to smallest.

Whew! Costco has given us quite a bit to chew on.

Here’s what it’ll cost you

Wedding cakes can be pretty costly. Luckily, this cheesy Costco wedding cake is not necessarily overpriced, considering just how much cheese you’ll get with it. For only $439.99. this cake can be the centerpiece of your ceremony, and it’s a guaranteed talking point.

The cake, appropriately named the Cheese Lover Celebration Cake, feeds somewhere between 105 and 150 people, meaning your guests won't be going hungry. If you don't want to lug this beast home by yourself, the cake can be ordered online. According to Costco, it should show up at your doorstep within two to three business days.



For a wedding your guests will never forget

Believe it or not, this is NOT the first time Costco has sold delicious cakes. This is just the first time they’ve been totally made of cheese. While they’re new territory for Costco, wedding cakes made from cheese aren’t unheard of. Seriously, they’re a current wedding trend. Who knew?

If you were loving those decorative pieces included in the promo image, they're unfortunately not included. On the bright side, that gives you all the power to customize your cheesy wedding cake however you like. (Maybe with a few cracker trays right beside it.) We encourage you to give this cheesy cake a try.