On a recent trip to Hawaii, I learned how to cut a pineapple from the locals. Now you will, too.

Chopping a pineapple used to seem daunting to me. Buying a whole pineapple at the grocery store never even crossed my mind—how was I supposed to chop that thing? But while vacationing in Hawaii this past year, I watched a demonstration at the Dole Pineapple Plantation and now I’m a pro.

That evening, I bought a pineapple on the way back to my vacation rental and tried it myself. It was so easy, I did it on my first try! And the presentation is so beautiful, you’ll want to serve pineapple at all of your summer parties. Not to mention, pineapple has incredible benefits for your health.

How to tell if a pineapple is ripe

Before you even get to chopping, you’ll want to make sure you pick the perfect pineapple. Since pineapples don’t ripen after they’ve been picked (that was brand-new information to me!), it’s important to choose one that’s already ripe. Look for these three things:

The scent should be subtle. If there is a strong pineapple scent, then it is overripe. Look for one with a mildly sweet fragrance.

The leaves should be green and fresh-looking. If you see one with dry, brown leaves, put it back.

The color actually doesn't matter. Yellow pineapples received more sun than green ones, but they are both perfectly ripe.

How to cut a pineapple like a Hawaiian

Step 1: Remove the top

Brianna Griepentrog/Taste of Home

Do like a Hawaiian and twist off the top so you can plant it later and, if you live in a warm climate, grow another pineapple—it takes two years! I find it easier to chop the top off with my knife. While you’re at it, chop off the bottom, too.

Step 2: Quarter it

Brianna Griepentrog/Taste of Home

Cut the pineapple in half (from top to bottom), and then in quarters. Chop off part of the core of each quarter. Find out the best way to cut another perplexing fruit—a watermelon—here.

Step 3: Cut off the rind

Brianna Griepentrog/Taste of Home

The demonstrator at the Dole Plantation used a long, skinny serrated knife to cut the flesh off the rind. At first, I thought a specialty pineapple knife was a little silly, but after cutting one without it, I realized it’s pretty valuable! Its flexibility allows you to cut closer to the rind and at just the right angle, giving you more pineapple to enjoy! Purchase a Dole pineapple cutting knife here.

If you don’t have a pineapple knife, your normal chef’s knife works just fine. Cut lengthwise until you reach the end.

Editor’s tip: If you want to cut some of the acidity, soak the pineapple in water for a little bit. This will reduce that burning sensation you sometimes feel when you eat too much of the fruit.

Step 4: Chop

Brianna Griepentrog/Taste of Home

After soaking the pineapple, place it back on its rind and chop into 1/2-inch pieces.

Step 5: Serve

Brianna Griepentrog/Taste of Home

For a nice presentation, nudge every other piece to one side to form a zigzag pattern. Serve it right on the rind, along with toothpicks so people can easily grab a piece (or five!) of pineapple. Now that you know the best way to cut a pineapple, fix these other produce mistakes you didn’t know you were making.

