Shutterstock (2)Pizza delivery guys are heroes—literally. (Ordering a Domino’s pizza might have even saved this man’s life!) After all, who else can you rely on to bring a deliciously fresh and mouth-wateringly greasy meal straight to your door in the wee hours of morning? But when it comes to one of the most popular pizza chains, you might want to heed a little advice from these smiling strangers, too. (Here are 13 other things your pizza guy won’t tell you.)

Domino’s currently offers over 25 pizza toppings, ranging from traditional pepperoni to less common items like Philly steak and mushrooms. But according to a Domino’s employee in New York City, there’s one topping you should never, ever order.

“Pineapple, all the way,” the employee told SheFinds. “It’s on the Honolulu Hawaiian pizza and you can order it as a regular topping, but I don’t know why you would do that to yourself or your family. It makes your entire pizza taste like sugar water, in my opinion.”

No surprises there. When it comes to pizza toppings, no food is more divisive than the pineapple. While one camp claims pineapple pizza is to die for, the other swears it’s the worst evil to grace the top of a beloved, cheesy slice.

And if you think the pineapple adds a healthy twist to your late night meal, you might want to think again. Truth be told, throwing some pineapple onto your pie won’t provide a nutritional boost. Just one slice of Honolulu Hawaiian pizza has 11 grams of fat, 250 calories, and 580 milligrams of sodium. Plus, here’s how long it would take to burn off that slice of medium pizza.

Bottom line? Dieters are probably better off sticking with healthier fare. And if you choose to indulge in a guilt-free (sans-pineapple!) slice instead, no judgments here.

[Source: SheFinds.com]