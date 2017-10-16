Captain Morgan monticello/Shutterstock The icon behind this popular rum is the welsh sailor Sir Henry Morgan. He was well-known for defending the British by raiding Spanish ships and towns. He took it a little too far after a peace treaty was signed with Spain and ended up in prison. After he was released he became a knight and was appointed Lieutenant-Governor of Jamaica. Here are some se weight The icon behind this popular rum is the welsh sailor Sir Henry Morgan. He was well-known for defending the British by raiding Spanish ships and towns. He took it a little too far after a peace treaty was signed with Spain and ended up in prison. After he was released he became a knight and was appointed Lieutenant-Governor of Jamaica. Here are some healthy drinks you can have at the bar if you're trying to lo

Jimmy Dean digitalreflections/Shutterstock Before getting into the sausage game, Jimmy Dean was a well-known actor, TV star, and country singer. Then, in 1969, he and his brother founded the Jimmy Dean Sausage Company. He eventually sold the company, but continued to star in their commercials for many years. Before getting into the sausage game, Jimmy Dean was a well-known actor, TV star, and country singer. Then, in 1969, he and his brother founded the Jimmy Dean Sausage Company. He eventually sold the company, but continued to star in their commercials for many years.

Mrs. Fields Alexeysun/Shutterstock This delicious line of baked goods is named after Debbie Fields. She and her husband, Randall, opened a bakery together in 1977. Her cookies became a huge success, and Mrs. Fields decided to franchise and then sold her company while still staying on as the spokesperson. As if you need more...here are This delicious line of baked goods is named after Debbie Fields. She and her husband, Randall, opened a bakery together in 1977. Her cookies became a huge success, and Mrs. Fields decided to franchise and then sold her company while still staying on as the spokesperson. As if you need more...here are 8 legitimate reasons you should always eat dessert

Content continues below ad

Oscar Mayer Joshua Rainey Photography/Shutterstock German immigrant, Oscar Mayer, opened a butcher shop with his brother in Chicago that became instantly popular. They became one of the first companies to pass the USDA’s new meat inspection grades, and because of that, grew even more. German immigrant, Oscar Mayer, opened a butcher shop with his brother in Chicago that became instantly popular. They became one of the first companies to pass the USDA’s new meat inspection grades, and because of that, grew even more.

Wendy’s Ken Wolter/Shutterstock Dave Thomas opened the first ever Wendy’s in 1969, naming it after his daughter Melinda Lou. When she was little, she had trouble pronouncing her name and would say “Wenda” instead of Melinda. Her nickname became Wendy, which inspired the name Wendy’s Old-Fashioned Hamburgers. These are Dave Thomas opened the first ever Wendy’s in 1969, naming it after his daughter Melinda Lou. When she was little, she had trouble pronouncing her name and would say “Wenda” instead of Melinda. Her nickname became Wendy, which inspired the name Wendy’s Old-Fashioned Hamburgers. These are surprising things fast-food workers won't tell you

Chef Boyardee dcwcreations/Shutterstock Chef Boyardee was a real man. His full name was Ettore Boiardi. He was an Italian immigrant who eventually saved enough money to open his own restaurant in Cleveland called Il Giardino d'Italia. It was so popular that he began to sell his famous pasta sauce since customers were constantly asking for the recipe. He changed the name to Boyardee since it was easier to pronounce. Chef Boyardee was a real man. His full name was Ettore Boiardi. He was an Italian immigrant who eventually saved enough money to open his own restaurant in Cleveland called Il Giardino d'Italia. It was so popular that he began to sell his famous pasta sauce since customers were constantly asking for the recipe. He changed the name to Boyardee since it was easier to pronounce.

Content continues below ad

Campbell’s Jasni/Shutterstock Joseph A. Campbell teamed up with Abraham Anderson in 1869 to start a beefsteak tomato canning and preserving company. Campbell bought the whole company from Anderson in 1891 and worked with a chemist to make the perfect condensed soup. In 1897, they released many different types, including their famous tomato soup. Joseph A. Campbell teamed up with Abraham Anderson in 1869 to start a beefsteak tomato canning and preserving company. Campbell bought the whole company from Anderson in 1891 and worked with a chemist to make the perfect condensed soup. In 1897, they released many different types, including their famous tomato soup.

Famous Amos Keith Homan/Shutterstock After going to school for cooking, Wally Amos worked hard to perfect his aunt’s chocolate chip cookie recipe. He worked for a talent agency and would get new clients, including Diana Ross and Simon & Garfunkel, by sending them some of his delicious cookies. In 1975, he opened a cookie shop, and it was an instant hit. Not long after that his cookies started to be sold in supermarkets and are still around today. After going to school for cooking, Wally Amos worked hard to perfect his aunt’s chocolate chip cookie recipe. He worked for a talent agency and would get new clients, including Diana Ross and Simon & Garfunkel, by sending them some of his delicious cookies. In 1975, he opened a cookie shop, and it was an instant hit. Not long after that his cookies started to be sold in supermarkets and are still around today.

Ben & Jerry’s designs by Jack/Shutterstock Ben Cohen and Jerry Greenfield decided to start a business together in 1977. They originally wanted to open a bagel shop but went with ice cream instead because it was easier. They opened their first store in Burlington, Vermont, because it was the only college town without an ice cream shop. Speaking of, this is why you'll never find Ben Cohen and Jerry Greenfield decided to start a business together in 1977. They originally wanted to open a bagel shop but went with ice cream instead because it was easier. They opened their first store in Burlington, Vermont, because it was the only college town without an ice cream shop. Speaking of, this is why you'll never find grape ice cream

Content continues below ad

Marie Callender Warren Price Photography/Shutterstock Don Callender started a business selling pies based off of his mom's homemade recipes and named the company after her. Marie would bake the pies and then Don would deliver them to local restaurants. Marie Callender pies and other frozen dishes can still be found in the frozen section of the grocery store. Don Callender started a business selling pies based off of his mom's homemade recipes and named the company after her. Marie would bake the pies and then Don would deliver them to local restaurants. Marie Callender pies and other frozen dishes can still be found in the frozen section of the grocery store.