Skip links
Do you live in the Nicest Place in America?

Food Fun & News

The One Food the Royal Family Can’t Eat While Traveling

Kiersten Hickman

Yes, Queen Elizabeth included!

Queen Elizabeth & Royal Family, Buckingham Palace, London June 2017- Trooping the Colour Prince george, william & Charlotte on Balcony Queen Elizabeth's Birthday, June 17, 2017 London, UKLorna Roberts/ShutterstockPicture this: It has been a long few months at work, and now it’s time to finally take a vacation. You decide to eat a delicious dinner at a restaurant to celebrate your first night out (or make one of these restaurant recipes at home) to celebrate. But afterward, you somehow find yourself getting incredibly ill from something you ate. It’s the saddest story that no one ever wants to tell, which is why the royal family tends to stay away from seafood while traveling.

Although seafood is delicious, there tends to be a higher chance for food poisoning or sickness from seafood. Since the royal family is lined up for thousands of engagements throughout the year, it only makes sense that they would want to stay their healthiest for those public appearances. Seafood, particularly shellfish, will certainly increase the chances for food sickness.

According to an article published by BBC, the royal family also avoids foods that could create “gastronomic indisposition.” Along with avoiding shellfish, they try to stay away from rare meat, foreign water, and any food that is too exotic or spicy. However, this has not stopped Queen Elizabeth from trying something adventurous every now and then. But no matter what the Queen eats, anyone dining with her must follow these two rules!

Next, learn about more bizarre eating habits of the royal family.

Originally Published on sitename.com
Originally Published on Taste of Home

Kiersten Hickman
Kiersten is the Social Media Editor at Reader's Digest and writes for Taste of Home and The Family Handyman. She firmly believes that no matter where you go, picnics are always a good idea. Especially if it’s paired with a good book. She’s an advocate for meal prepping and passionate about living a plastic-free life.