The One Food the Royal Family Can’t Eat While Traveling

Lorna Roberts/ShutterstockPicture this: It has been a long few months at work, and now it’s time to finally take a vacation. You decide to eat a delicious dinner at a restaurant to celebrate your first night out (or make one of these restaurant recipes at home) to celebrate. But afterward, you somehow find yourself getting incredibly ill from something you ate. It’s the saddest story that no one ever wants to tell, which is why the royal family tends to stay away from seafood while traveling.

Although seafood is delicious, there tends to be a higher chance for food poisoning or sickness from seafood. Since the royal family is lined up for thousands of engagements throughout the year, it only makes sense that they would want to stay their healthiest for those public appearances. Seafood, particularly shellfish, will certainly increase the chances for food sickness.

According to an article published by BBC, the royal family also avoids foods that could create “gastronomic indisposition.” Along with avoiding shellfish, they try to stay away from rare meat, foreign water, and any food that is too exotic or spicy. However, this has not stopped Queen Elizabeth from trying something adventurous every now and then. But no matter what the Queen eats, anyone dining with her must follow these two rules!

