Dried fruit iStock/egal Sure the dehydrated version of normal fruit doesn't spoil as quickly as its more moisture-filled compatriots, but by placing wrinkly prunes, pears, figs, and peaches within the main compartment of your fridge can further maintain its bumpiness for up to six months. (Here are foods you should not put in the fridge.)

Red wine iStock/Silberkorn Sure some oenophiles poo-poo the idea of cooling your Cabernet but per Wine Spectator's "Ask Dr. Vinny" column, placing a nice Merlot near leftover pizza is a do. "I believe that most red wines are drunk too warm (and that most whites are served too cold). I personally enjoy my reds with a slight chill on them...the equivalent of about 30 minutes in the fridge." Check out these other clever uses for leftover wine.

Salsa iStock/rudisill Once that seemingly safe jar full of tomatoes, onions, and garlic is opened? The surrounding temperature will make America's second favorite condiment susceptible to increased bacteria levels. It will keep fresh in the fridge for up to two weeks.

Apples iStock/aluxum Sir Isaac Newton's favorite fruit can keep the doctor away, whereas only you can prolong the life of said Honey Crisps by tossing them in the fridge—rather than tastefully arranging them in a bowl atop your kitchen counter—thus increasing their eat-by-date by upwards of a week. Find out new ways to boost the health benefits of apples.

Fresh ginger iStock/grafvision Fresh ginger will last up to three weeks if keep it unpeeled, wrapped in a paper towel, and zipper bagged in the crisper drawer your fridge. Learn more about the surprising health benefits of ginger.

Tortillas iStock/bhofack2 If Mexican cuisine has taught us anything it's that fresh is best. Once you break the seal on a bag full of burrito or soft taco wraps, toss 'em in the fridge so as to prolong the packaging's expiration date. And that —as our south-of-the-border buddies say—is "bueno."

Cut flowers iStock/CatLane Keep your bouquets fresh for longer by storing them in your fridge overnight. The cold will prevent your buds from wilting. Check out these other genius tips to help your bouquets last longer.

Ketchup iStock/kajakiki The hamburger's number one helper does have a high acid content which fends off bacteria for a bit, but cool temperatures help maintain flavor and freshness for up to a whopping six months. (Want fries with that fun fact?)

Nail polish iStock/AndreaAstes While ours has been a (mostly) food related journey, there are a number of beauty products that do better in your fridge, including nail polish. The polish will maintain its colors and consistency for longer, thanks to the cold air.

Avocados Nataliya Arzamasova/ShutterstockMany people only think to leave their avocados in the fridge if they're cut in half. But, you should actually be storing your whole avocados in the fridge as well. It can keep them fresh for up to two weeks. To keep half of an avocado fresh for longer, keep the pit in it and sprinkle it with lemon juice before storing. Want to make guacamole now? This is how you can ripen an avocado in under 10 minutes.

Nuts Ruttawee Jai/ShutterstockIf nuts are left out at room temperature the oils will become rancid quicker and it encourages insect growth. If you keep them in the fridge, nuts can stay fresh for up to a year. And, if you store them in the freezer, up to two years.

Olive Oil DUSAN-ZIDAR/ShutterstockOlive oil can turn bad much quicker when it is exposed to oxygen, light, and heat. Keeping your olive oil in the fridge can help prolong it's shelf life. Try out these other ways to use olive oil besides cooking.

