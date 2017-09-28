This Is Where You Can Get Free Coffee on National Coffee Day

A and I Kruk

The lifeblood of the proletariat, coffee, never ceases to amaze. It can ward off liver cancer. It can determine if you’re a psychopath. It can make you pretty. And one day each year, the miracle drug is honored as it should be, with its own holiday. September 29th is National Coffee Day, a day for lauding lattes, and, more importantly, a day for getting a free cup of joe.

But you need to know where to look. You can’t just walk into any given Coffee Bucks and demand a doppio, as the deals differ from cafe to cafe. Thanks to Extra Crispy, you can figure out how to modify your morning commute to take advantage of every National Coffee Day deal. (It’s probably best for your health to avoid that break room coffee.)

First off, the no purchase necessary locations. Canadian embassies* (*Tim Horton’s) across the United States will be offering free original blend, decaf, dark roast, or iced coffee starting on September 29th, and ending a week later on October 6th. In order to take advantage of the deal, all you have to do is not be in Canada (only U.S. locations), and have the Tim Horton’s app on your phone.

Krispy Kreme will be running similar promotions, only slightly shorter in duration. From September 29th to October 1st, anyone can head into one of their locations and pick up a cost-free hot coffee of any size or a small iced coffee.

Dunkin’ Donuts will be having a buy one, get one free deal on September 29th, but this only applies to a hot coffee, medium or smaller. Buy any size, get a medium hot. Good thing the entire United States isn’t unseasonably hot right now or anything.

Starbucks is offering no free coffee at all. According to Extra Crispy, Starbucks will be changing “all of the menu boards will be replaced by signs describing Starbucks’ ethical sourcing commitments and coffee farmer support and reminding customers that they’re supporting farmers by buying Starbucks.” No word if it’s Free Updated Menu Reading Material Day on September 29th also.

Download the McDonald’s app, get a free McCafe latte or frappe on September 29th. Go to Cinnabon, get a free 12-ounce coffee on September 29th. 7-11 will be giving out free coffees from September 29th to October 2nd, if you’re a member of their 7Rewards program. For New Englanders, head to your local Cumberland Farms to take advantage of their free coffee of any size deal on the 29th.

Wawa will be offering coffee of any size, all day, for free, on September 29th. Wawa’s sworn nemesis, Quick Chek, will be offering buy one, get one deals on all sizes and types of coffee starting on September 29th and extending to every Friday until November 3rd. For those just west of the Delaware, you can get a free pumpkin pie latte at Sheetz if you order through the app. Wawa wins out over its local competitors, as per usual.

While you’re busy drinking all of this free coffee, make sure you know what coffee does to your body when you consume it every day.

[Source: Extra Crispy]