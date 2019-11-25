A little residue on your new KitchenAid stand mixer bowl is common—and easy to fix. Here's what you need to know.

As an adult, there’s nothing I’d rather unwrap on Christmas morning than a brand new KitchenAid stand mixer. These beauties are sleek, powerful, and versatile—and they make whipping up delicious recipes so simple.

Reader’s Digest‘s sister site, Taste of Home, named KitchenAid the best stand mixer on the market! You’ll want to get your hands on these 25 other life-changing kitchen gadgets, too.

And if you’ve been lucky enough to receive a KitchenAid as a gift or you’ve finally decided to #TreatYourself to a new model, there’s one thing you need to do before mixing up a batch of grandma’s favorite cookies: Treat the bowl with olive oil.

Why do I need to treat it?

Well, before it’s packaged, your KitchenAid’s stainless steel bowl is spiffed up so it’s nice and shiny when you pull it out of the box. Occasionally, this process can leave a gray residue on your bowl. Now it’s important to note that this residue is not harmful, but it can discolor your food. (And it’s no fun tossing a full batch of ingredients into the trash because no one wants to eat gray sugar cookies.) Grease is not one of the Christmas cookie hacks.

How to remove the residue

Luckily, there’s an easy fix. KitchenAid recommends putting a few drops of olive oil in a clean bowl, spreading it around and letting it sit for several minutes. Then, wipe the oil away and wash the bowl with hot, soapy water. Repeat, if needed. This will help keep your mixer in top-shape. Once it starts showing its age, however, make sure you know how to fix your KitchenAid mixer.

If you don’t have any olive oil on hand, you can also try a mixture of lemon juice and salt or a baking soda paste. Just make sure you don’t reach for a scouring pad—too much abrasion could scratch the bowl. (Eek!)