If you're an avid home baker, you might wonder how many slices of bread are in a loaf. We'll talk yield and perfect cutting tips.

Bread fresh out of the oven is one of the simple pleasures of life. It’s a healthier option to store-bought bread and is unbeatable for making sensational sandwiches that will put a smile on everyone’s face. Depending on your recipe, you’ll often get a slightly different number of slices per loaf. Here’s everything you need to know before you start slicing. For some laughs while you cook, here are some bread puns for the next time you want to loaf around.

How big is a typical slice of bread?

Your standard slice of store-bought sandwich bread clocks in at about 1 ounce per slice. An 8×4-sized homemade loaf will yield about 12 1-ounce slices while a 9×5 serves around 16 slices.

When you’re baking bread from scratch, the process can be tricky. Make sure you bookmark our sister site, Taste of Home’s guide to baking bread for more tips and tricks.

How to slice homemade bread

I bake bread at least once a week, and over the years, I’ve figured out a few useful tricks. Before you break out your bread knife, make sure your homemade loaf has cooled completely. Don’t be tempted to cut it right away! Give it at least an hour or two before you start slicing. There’s no denying that a cool loaf is easier to slice.

Find yourself struggling not to squish your bread as you’re cutting the loaf? Try turning it on to its side before you start sawing. It makes for much easier cutting, especially for crusty homemade bread. If you bake bread on the regular, investing in a bread slicer like this will make all the difference in getting perfect slices every time. If you want a quick recipe, try this amazing bread that only has two ingredients.