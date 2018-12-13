Taste of Home

There’s no better way to end dinner than with a little something sweet. You can search for hours to find the perfect recipe to satisfy your sweet tooth, but you’re probably better off making this simple, classic cake that is sure to hit the spot. To save you time, this is the only recipe you should be using.

This Hot Milk Cake, approved by the Test Kitchen at our sister site, Taste of Home, will not disappoint—and home cooks everywhere would agree. The recipe has been pinned on Pinterest over 237,000 times, and that number continues to go up every day; it was pinned 70,000 times in the last 30 days. In fact, that’s Taste of Home’s most repinned recipe on Pinterest ever! People who have baked it give it an almost perfect five-star rating. “This simple, old-fashioned cake tastes so good it will surprise you! As I remember my mom’s delicious meals, this dessert was always the perfect ending,” shared Rosemary Pryor of Pasadena, Maryland. Make sure to avoid these baking mistakes.

This cake’s classic recipe doesn’t require many ingredients, but it certainly packs in the flavor. Simply whip your ingredients together in a mixing bowl, pour them in a 9×13 inch pan and pop it in the oven—if your pan is looking a little dingy and you want a picture-perfect Hot Milk Cake that looks straight out of a bakery, try replacing it with this pan. Check out the recipe in action below. Just make sure you’re prepared to break out the apron because your taste buds will be craving this mouthwatering cake. Next, check out these brilliant kitchen shortcuts to save you time in the kitchen.