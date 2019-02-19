Here’s How Long Condiments Really Last

Yulia Furman/Shutterstock
Whether it’s the ketchup you only pull out for summer barbeques or some fancy dressing you used six months ago to make a dip for your friend’s party, there are bound to be a few half-used bottles of condiments clogging up the shelves in your fridge. You might think it’s a good idea to keep them around to reduce your food waste, but a lot of condiments have a shorter shelf life than people realize. But before you clear out your cabinets, make sure you aren’t throwing away these foods that have longer lifespans than you thought.
Yes, condiments are going to last you a lot longer than a bag of chips or fresh fruit, but you should still pay attention to the “use by” date. Condiments are shelf-stable foods and can be stored unopened in the pantry for long periods of time. Optimal storage is in a dry, cool area below 85 degrees Fahrenheit, or in the fridge (if the condiment should be refrigerated after being opened) with a temperature of 40 degrees Fahrenheit or lower. Make sure you never eat these 13 foods past their expiration date.
The Food Marketing Institute recommends that you follow these guidelines and always read package labels before consuming the food.
Barbeque sauce
- Unopened in pantry: 12 months
- Refrigerator after opening: 4 months
- In pantry after opening: 1 month
Ketchup, Cocktail, or Chili sauce
- Unopened in pantry: 12 months
- Refrigerator after opening: 6 months
- In pantry after opening: 1 month
Chutney
- Unopened in pantry: 12 months
- Refrigerator after opening: 1-2 months
Horseradish in jar
- Unopened in pantry: 12 months
- Refrigerator after opening: 3-4 months
Mayonnaise
- Unopened in pantry: 2-3 months
- Refrigerator after opening: 2 months
Mustard
- Unopened in pantry: 12 months
- Refrigerator after opening: 12 months
- In pantry after opening: 1 month
Olives (black and green)
- Unopened in pantry: 12-18 months
- Refrigerator after opening: 2 weeks
Pickles
- Unopened in pantry: 12 months
- Refrigerator after opening: 1-2 weeks
Salad Dressings
- Unopened in pantry: 10-12 months
- Refrigerator after opening: 3 months
Salsa, Picante, and taco sauces
- Unopened in pantry: 12 months
- Refrigerator after opening: 1 month
