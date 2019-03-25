Karpenkov Denis/Shutterstock

Next time you peel back the lid of your yogurt cup and see that thin layer of liquid on top, don’t pour it out.

Instead, be sure to mix it thoroughly before taking a spoonful. Why? The liquid on top of yogurt is actually a protein that has plenty of health benefits. Let’s learn about the wonderful ways of whey and why yogurt is one of the 15 foods nutritionists eat every day.

What is whey?

In simple terms, whey is a liquid protein that remains after milk is curdled and strained. It’s considered a complete protein since it contains all nine essential amino acids.

There are two different types of whey:

Acid whey is the protein that’s strained out of yogurt—and soft, fluffy cheeses like ricotta and cottage cheese.

Sweet whey is the by-product protein that’s leftover from making hard cheeses (think Swiss and cheddar). It’s used to make the protein powders found in supermarkets and health food stores. In fact, Greek yogurt is one of the 14 foods that have more protein than an egg.

Why does whey make yogurt better?

Whey has many nutritional benefits. It’s low in fat and cholesterol, high in calcium, and is an excellent source of B vitamins. It has a very low lactose content. It gives your yogurt its signature tang and contains beneficial probiotics, too.

So, stir that liquid whey into your yogurt! Then add some tasty yogurt mix-ins. If you’re still not convinced you want to stir the whey in, choose Greek yogurt instead or bypass the mixing by giving your container a shake before you open it to combine everything inside. Now that you know how to eat yogurt properly, make sure you’re not making one of these 25 cooking mistakes that will ruin your food.