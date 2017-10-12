via impossiblefoods.comBeing vegan is totally different these days. Not only is there a ton of great information on how to do it—like these 12 expert tips on going vegan—but the faux vegan foods are getting more and more creative. If you love cheese, there’s a dairy-free cashew version. If you’re craving a big juicy burger, you can get a vegan burger that bleeds—beet juice, mind you—that looks just like the real deal. You can even get recipes for vegan comfort foods that everyone will love. And now Impossible Foods, the company behind the burger, has come up with an alternative to fish.

The company is working diligently to find replacements for all animal-based products by 2035. Their Beyond Burger is constructed of pea protein, canola and coconut oil, and, of course, beet juice to achieve a meat-like product that even carnivores can get behind. When our editorial team tried the final product, the kitchen fell silent,” Tasting Table writes. “Nobody could believe how good it was. The texture may have been a little soft, but overall, everyone was seriously impressed.”

For the fish alternative—still under development—Impossible Foods will use an iron-containing molecule called heme that is extracted from soybeans to mimic the heme content of bluefin tuna, company CEO Pat Brown told the San Jose Mercury News. The company’s scientists were the first to figure out that heme is key to making food seem meat-like—it’s also in their burgers—and that it can be found in soy.

Brown, a biochemist, has already patented the technology to extract heme. The fish alternative is much needed, considering bluefin tuna, which is a hot commodity at sushi markets, is one of the three species considered threatened as a result of overfishing. And with the average person in the U.S. eating about 225 fish a year, plant-based alternatives could help lower that number to restore marine populations.

Brown started his business in 2011, receiving venture capital from Microsoft founder Bill Gates to develop his bleeding burger. Impossible Foods opened a commercial-scale plant in Oakland, California, this year in order to meet restaurant demands for one million pounds a month of their Beyond Burgers. The burger’s success is a good sign for the future of healthy, easy-on-the-environment vegan foods.