You’ll Want to Steal This Simple Japanese Secret for Extra Fluffy Pancakes

Tatiana Vorona/Shutterstock

There’s nothing like a good, old-fashioned pancake breakfast to ease you into the weekend. But while pancakes may seem like the perfect breakfast staple, it’s surprisingly easy to get them wrong. Leave them on the pan too long or use the wrong heat, and suddenly the social media-worthy meal you imagined has turned into a crispy, flat flapjack. (Learn the other ways you’re probably making pancakes wrong.)

The secret to airier, fluffier pancakes? First of all, toss the boxed mix. Not only is it loaded with fattening oils, but it also contains plenty of other unpronounceable (and unrecognizable!) ingredients.

Thankfully, there’s a simple way to finally make the spongey pancake of your dreams. Just ask the Japanese! Their delicious pancake trick has been making the rounds on Twitter, and you’ll never believe the ingredient that makes these fluffy flapjacks possible. You won’t regret these unusual (yet delicious!) pancake mix-ins, either.

Roughly translated, the tweet instructs you to mix one egg, 2/3 cup of carbonated water, and two tablespoons of mayonnaise together in a pot. Then, add about 2/3 cup of flour, stirring lightly. Cook the mix for about three minutes over low heat, flip it, and cook for about two more minutes on the other side. Add a bigger bang to your breakfast with even more easy ways to make your pancakes more delicious.

Seems simple enough, right? In the end, you’ll have a thick, fluffy pancake with a slight tart flavor. Feel free to go above and beyond the plain old butter and syrup toppings, too; we recommend additions like fruit, nuts, and chocolate. And once you get this recipe down, learn the perfect way to scramble your eggs. Bon appétit!

[Source: Food52]