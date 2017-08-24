Magdanatka

Delicious guacamole is chock-full of all the health benefits that avocados have, all the possibly soapy taste of cilantro, and no peas, for the love of all that is holy, no peas. It’s a delightful dip worthy of that extra buck fifty at Chipotle, and in some instances, worthy of a crime spree.

But let’s say you over-order, or you over-make guac, and suddenly, you have leftover green stuff. Usually, the prospect of a leftover delicacy might get you excited for a reward at a later date, but with guacamole, there’s only the sad prospect of an ugly-looking brown mess staring at you through the Tupperware. After you break the seal on the package or after you first blend all the ingredients together, the guacamole oxidizes and starts to look pretty funky, pretty quickly. But there is a solution to this pigment problem.

If you made the guacamole yourself, you probably already have all you need to keep your guac green on hand. For the sake of the store-buyers, however, the preservation list is as follows; an avocado pit, a fresh lime, and plastic wrap.

Take your guacamole, then put it in your choice of storage container (your best bet would be a taller, more narrow container, this helps cut down on the available surface area for air bubbles, and in turn, oxidization).

Next, slice the lime in half, then half again, and squeeze the fresh lime juice evenly across the surface of your guac. Then, take the avocado pit, and places it right in the center of the dip, and press down so that only a small, dime-sized portion of the pit is visible. And finally, take the plastic wrap, and firmly fit it to the surface of the guac, so that there are no air pockets, and the wrap is fitted tightly to the walls of the container.

This amalgamation of techniques will guarantee your guac will remain green. And, if you’re blessed with a vacuum sealer, try that out. The root of the problem is the oxygen reacting with the avocado in the guacamole, so if you take the oxygen out of the equation entirely, you’re in the clear.