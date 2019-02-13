This department store is about to become a one-stop shop. Here's everything you need to know.

Wouldn’t it be great if you could stop by Kohl’s to pick up new shoes or socks, then swing past the grocery department for eggs and milk moments later? It’s not a dream: Kohl’s and Aldi are teaming up to make your shopping a whole lot easier for busy people.

How will Kohl’s make this happen?

Those familiar with the Kohl’s of yesteryear might remember that the store did used to sell groceries, though it phased those stores out to focus on the department store part of the business. But as with anything, what’s old is new!

In recent years, the company’s stores have been shrinking energy footprints by focusing on efficiency, and that included using less space. Left with this extra room, Kohl’s needed someone to fill it. The company came up with a pretty brilliant solution: Buddy up with a partner in the grocery business. They would lease the extra space, just like that bank or Starbucks inside your current grocery store, except this time it’s a grocery store inside your Kohl’s. And not just any grocery store—Aldi! Make sure your grocery list includes these 12 items you should always buy from Aldi (and now Kohl’s).

When can you expect to see Kohl’s-Aldi hybrids?

Kohl’s has identified more than 300 stores that are ripe for adding this leased space, but the chain is planning to start slowly.

Starting with one store in Waukesha, Wisconsin, Kohl’s is testing the partnership. This Aldi-Kohl’s mix opened its doors on February 7, 2019. The stores share the same building but have separate entrances.

So what are the odds of finding an Aldi at a Kohl’s near you? There’s no firm answer yet, but Aldi’s Oak Creek Division Vice President Atty McGrath told Winsight Grocery Business that the chain is planning to expand to 2,500 locations by the end of 2022. “We are looking for ways to bring more Aldi stores to the convenient locations people want,” she said. In this case, the convenient location worked well with a Kohl’s opening.

Time will tell how this Wisconsin pilot program works, but if it's anything like the success Kohl's has had partnering with Amazon, we'll be in luck!