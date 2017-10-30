What to do with leftover Halloween candy? iStock/Thinkstock Last year, Denver mom of two Audrey Kinsman realized Halloween was becoming a problem for her younger son, 4, who has a serious food allergy and can’t eat most of the candy he collected trick-or-treating. (Find out which 7 allergy-friendly candies you can give out.) On a whim, Kinsman convinced her kids to forfeit their loot after keeping their five favorite pieces, because the “Switch Witch” was going to visit their house that night and swap their candy for a special toy. (Here are 12 non-candy Halloween treats to hand out so everyone can enjoy.) Kinsman’s kids were enthralled—“they came flying down the stairs the next morning and couldn’t wait to find out what happened with the Switch Witch”—she recalls. Thinking that other parents would also like this fun, magical way to purge Halloween candy, Kinsman transformed her made-up fairy tale into a new Halloween tradition called Switchcrafted. Her book, which comes with a Switch Witch doll (like The Elf on the Shelf), tells a whimsical story about witches who need candy to fuel their brooms and heat their homes. In chatting with Kinsman about the Switch Witch phenomenon, we also discovered many other creative things you can do with your leftover candy.

Donate Candy to Our Troops iStock/Thinkstock Send a sweet thanks to our military by donating your candy to Halloween Candy BuyBack. How it works: Local dentists’ offices pay a few bucks for your haul and then donate it to Operation Gratitude, which sends care packages to U.S. troops. Use the location finder on their site to find a donation site near you. You can also mail your candy directly to Operation Shoebox, which also sends care packages to our military personnel. Don't miss these other 7 creative ways to donate your old stuff.

Parents-Only: Do a Candy Wine Pairing iStock/Thinkstock Kinsman, who is trained as a sommelier, says pairing wine and candy is a perfect way for parents to enjoy Halloween after the kids head to bed. It also ensures you sample and savor candy mindfully, as opposed to gobbling down the fun-size bars. Combinations she recommends include Butterfingers and a California Chardonnay. “The creaminess of the candy and the acid in the wine bring a nice balance and make the wine even more luscious and buttery,” Kinsman says. Another match is sour candy with a New Zealand Sauvignon Blanc—“the wine’s high acidity balances the tartness of the candy,” says Kinsman. Other pairings to try might be dark chocolate with Merlot; Pinot Noir with red cherry-flavored candy, like licorice; and candy corn with Riesling, which is likewise very sweet. As a bonus, you'll reap these 8 benefits of drinking a glass of wine every day.

Skittles paint Courtesy Mama Papa Bubba All those extra Skittles can turn into a surprisingly bright DIY watercolor paint. Half the fun is just making the paint, but the glossy, bright finish makes for a cool finished product. Find out how to make your own Skittles paint from All those extra Skittles can turn into a surprisingly bright DIY watercolor paint. Half the fun is just making the paint, but the glossy, bright finish makes for a cool finished product. Find out how to make your own Skittles paint from Mama Papa Bubba . Learn the scientific reason red Skittles (and other pink and red candies) are the most popular

Candy corn pretzel hugs Courtesy Sally McKenney Make use of extra Hugs and candy corn in one sweet treat. Best of all, they don’t take any measuring, mixing, or beating. Get the full recipe from Make use of extra Hugs and candy corn in one sweet treat. Best of all, they don’t take any measuring, mixing, or beating. Get the full recipe from Sally’s Baking Addiction . Skipping the candy this year? Try these 16 healthy Halloween candy swaps that won't disappoint.

Candy bark Courtesy browneyedbaker.com The best thing about making candy bark is you can use whatever you have on hand. This recipe calls for Butterfingers, Heath bars, Reese’s Peanut Butter Cups, and M&Ms, but any mix of chocolate bars could work. Get creative with the recipe from The best thing about making candy bark is you can use whatever you have on hand. This recipe calls for Butterfingers, Heath bars, Reese’s Peanut Butter Cups, and M&Ms, but any mix of chocolate bars could work. Get creative with the recipe from Brown Eyed Baker

PB ice box cake Courtesy browneyedbaker.com This ice box cake is a heavenly way to use up leftover Reese’s Peanut Butter Cups, but adding in some extra chocolates couldn’t hurt. Best of all, you can throw it together without any baking. Find the recipe from This ice box cake is a heavenly way to use up leftover Reese’s Peanut Butter Cups, but adding in some extra chocolates couldn’t hurt. Best of all, you can throw it together without any baking. Find the recipe from Brown Eyed Baker

Halloween candy blondies Courtesy Kelly Senyei of Just a Taste www.justataste.com Replace ho-hum chocolate chips with chopped-up chocolates for a blondie that’s equally beautiful and delicious. The Kit Kats on top look particularly striking. Learn how to make your own from Replace ho-hum chocolate chips with chopped-up chocolates for a blondie that’s equally beautiful and delicious. The Kit Kats on top look particularly striking. Learn how to make your own from Just a Taste . Don't miss this map showing the most popular Halloween candy in every state

Candy cookie bars Courtesy The Domestic Rebel Lazy bakers, take note: these chewy cookie bars only call for five ingredients. Plus, it’s totally versatile, so you can throw in whatever leftover chocolates you have on hand. Head to Lazy bakers, take note: these chewy cookie bars only call for five ingredients. Plus, it’s totally versatile, so you can throw in whatever leftover chocolates you have on hand. Head to The Domestic Rebel for the directions.

PB and Snickers candy pie Courtesy Confessions of a Cookbook Queen Sweet and salty lovers, meet your new favorite dessert. This peanut butter and Snickers candy pie loads a pretzel crust with a creamy peanut butter filling, topped with candy. This recipe uses up all your leftover Snickers and Peanut M&Ms, but we bet Milky Ways and Heath bars would work well, too. Learn how to make it from Sweet and salty lovers, meet your new favorite dessert. This peanut butter and Snickers candy pie loads a pretzel crust with a creamy peanut butter filling, topped with candy. This recipe uses up all your leftover Snickers and Peanut M&Ms, but we bet Milky Ways and Heath bars would work well, too. Learn how to make it from Confessions of a Cookbook Queen