This insider secret will teach you how to get the freshest eggs, no matter which breakfast sandwich you're craving.

McDonald’s made waves when it extended its breakfast hours in 2015 to include all-day McMuffins instead of cutting the morning foods off at 10:30 a.m. If the later hours mean you’ve been ordering from the fast food chain’s breakfast menu more often, you might want to know a secret about its eggs.

Most of the egg sandwiches at McDonald’s use a “folded egg.” They looks like standard omelets folded up, but their ingredients list reveals that in addition to eggs and nonfat milk, they contain modified food starch, salt, and citric acid. The folded eggs used in biscuit, bagel, and McGriddle sandwiches are cooked in another location, then frozen and shipped to the McDonald’s restaurants, according to the company. This is the real reason breakfast is such a big deal at McDonald’s.

The scrambled egg sausage mix in a McDonald’s breakfast burrito are also precooked by food suppliers, then mixed in with other ingredients such as meat, vegetables, spices, sugar, and additives—including dextrose and xanthan gum—before being frozen. Restaurants microwave the egg mix to reheat it. For more insider ingredient info, find out the secret flavor that makes McDonald’s fries so addictive.

Scrambled eggs, like the ones in the Big Breakfast, come closer to fresh, though they aren’t cracked from the shell on location. They come in a liquid with minimal ingredients (just eggs and the preservative citric acid), which is cooked with butter on the grill.

To get the freshest egg possible, you’ll want to order a McMuffin. Unlike the other breakfast sandwiches, McMuffins are made with “round eggs”: a whole egg cracked into a metal egg ring that keeps the egg in the right shape. If you order yours with egg whites, your protein won’t come from a fresh-cracked egg, but the egg white liquid doesn’t contain any extra ingredients. You won’t want to miss the reason McDonald’s almost didn’t add the McMuffin to its menu.

No worries if you want a freshly cracked egg but prefer a McGriddle or biscuit base. “If you want real eggs on your breakfast sandwiches instead of the liquid stuff, you can put a round egg onto any breakfast sandwich,” former McDonald’s employee Chuck Chan reveals on Quora. “Just ask for a ‘round egg’ on it.” Check out these other 17 things McDonald’s employees won’t tell you.

