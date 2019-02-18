via mcdonalds.com

Since 1970, McDonald’s has been ringing in St. Patrick’s Day with its Shamrock Shakes. This mint-flavored, vanilla-soft-serve-based drinkable dessert comes with whipped topping and a cherry on top. We love how the Shamrock Shake delivers all the cool, minty creaminess of old-school butter mints, except you can shamelessly pair it with a burger and fries.

…And now it’s back! That’s right, McDonald’s has officially welcomed the Shamrock Shake back to its menu as of February 13. St. Patrick’s Day is still a whole month away, but we’re not complaining.

Fun fact: Baby Boomers might remember that the first Shamrock Shakes were actually lemon-lime-flavored—a concoction made with vanilla soft serve and lemon-lime sherbet. By 1973, McDonald’s decided to do away with the lemon-lime, leaving an emerald-hued vanilla shake for the next decade to enjoy. Here are 10 celebrities who know all about the Shamrock Shake and used to work at McDonald’s.

How to Track Down the Shamrock Shake

Depending on where you are, the Shamrock Shake can be as hard to find as a pot of gold at the end of the rainbow. Luckily, McDonald’s rolled out its brand new, free tie-in smartphone app to help fans of the Shamrock Shake locate restaurants that serve up the sweet treat. It’s called the Shamrock Shake Finder and is available for iOS and Android phones. Also worth tracking down: the 12 coolest McDonald’s locations around the world.

How to Make a Copycat McDonald’s Shamrock Shake

If you can’t get your hands on McDonald’s most popular milkshake this tasty season, here’s how you can make one yourself. (Psst…this recipe is just one of the many things McDonald’s employees won’t tell you.)

Ingredients

3 tablespoons creme de menthe or 3 tablespoons 2% milk plus a dash of peppermint extract

1-1/4 to 1-1/2 cups vanilla ice cream

Green food coloring, optional

Directions

Place all ingredients in a blender in order listed; cover and process until blended. Pour into two glasses. Serve immediately. When you’re done, try these 22 other McDonald’s copycat recipes so you can skip the drive-thru.