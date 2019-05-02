This Is Meghan Markle’s Guilty Pleasure Food

James Gourley/Shutterstock

There are many things we love about Meghan, the Duchess of Sussex. She’s a huge foodie (her official wedding menu attested to that), a strong advocate for causes close to her heart, and the brand-new wife of the lovely Prince Harry. When it comes to her nutrition, the duchess likes to follow a strict diet during the week, which is surprisingly easy to follow. But on her weekends, she likes to have a little fun. And if fun involves French fries, Meghan is totally in.

Meghan loves carbs!

In an interview with Best Health Canada, Meghan talked through how she tries to stay healthy throughout the week. Yet when the interviewer asked what her “kryptonite” food was, she immediately admitted that French fries are her go-to guilty pleasure.

“I could eat French fries all day long,” she said. “And I love pasta. I love carbs—who doesn’t love a carbohydrate?”

Meghan, we feel you.