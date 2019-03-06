This Is the Most-Searched Trader Joe’s Item in the United States

Corinna Haselmayer/Shutterstock

When you think of your favorite Trader Joe’s items, what comes to mind? The Mandarin Orange Chicken, perhaps, which won the store’s annual Customer Choice Awards two years in a row. Maybe the ever popular Everything but the Bagel Seasoning, or the cauliflower gnocchi for a healthy kick. These items often top the lists of customer favorites at the popular grocery store chain. So it may surprise you to find out that the most-searched-for Trader Joe’s item in the United States was just a mere runner-up in the company’s Customer Choice Awards.

So, what item are people frantically trying to find? It’s Trader Joe’s Sweet Chili Sauce. The sweet and spicy sauce was the top item customers searched for in the Midwest, South, and the Northeast, Bustle reported. (Folks out West must have more of a taste for dessert. Their top search? The pastel-hued Macaron Varies.) Workwise, a Wisconsin-based company, analyzed Google search data to compile the final list of most searched items. You’ll want to add these cheap things you should only be buying at Trader Joe’s to your search list, too.

At the state level, the Thai-inspired condiment was the most-searched-for Trader Joe’s item by people in 13 states: Alabama, Georgia, Indiana, Iowa, Kansas, Kentucky, Louisiana, Missouri, Nebraska, North Carolina, Oklahoma, Tennessee, and Virginia. But while people may be searching the Internet for the Sweet Chili Sauce, that doesn’t necessarily mean they’re buying it—although, they probably should be, given these reasons why Trader Joe’s is such a bargain.

Here were the rest of the top five, Kitchn reported:

Macaron Varies (Alaska, Arkansas, Hawaii, Idaho, Montana, Nevada, South Dakota, Utah, Washington, Wyoming)

Everything But the Bagel Seasoning (Arizona, Illinois, Maryland, Massachusetts, Michigan, New Jersey, Ohio, Pennsylvania, Texas)

Key Lime Pie (Florida, Mississippi, North Dakota, South Carolina)

Spanakopita (New Hampshire, Rhode Island, Vermont)

