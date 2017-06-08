Content continues below ad

March: International Waffle Day

Dima Sikorsky/shutterstock

Yup, waffles are so great that they get an international holiday. Treat yourself to a breakfast fit for royalty on. International Waffle Day first came to be in Sweden (nope, not Belgium!), and the reason is truly hilarious. March 25 was already a holiday in Sweden called "Our Lady's Day," a religious holiday marking nine months until Christmas. In Swedish, "Our Lady's Day" translates to "Vårfrudagen," which sounds very similar to "Våffel-dagen," the Swedish words for "waffle" and "day." So, naturally, the Swedish decided to take full advantage of this similarity, and March 25 became Waffle Day.